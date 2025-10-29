How to purify water when you are out camping?

Here are five ways in which you can purify your water before drinking it in the wild.

Boiling

During some camping trips there are good provisions of fire. Here you can boil the collected water for around a minute killing all the bacteria, virus and parasites which might be in it. No chemicals are required in this process. This process, however does not alter the taste of the water, which may be significantly different from home water. It will not remove dirt or chemicals. It will just be good enough to heat the water removing micro-organisms.

Filter clean-up

If you go to any camping specialization market, you will be able to purchase a portable water filter. This removes most virus, bacteria and sediments. The best part is, it is reusable, no chemicals are used, and water is made fresh instantly and lightweight for carrying. However, it has been reported that not all time’s virus is removed with this method. Hence, it is suggested that you first boil the water and then filter it for double protection.

Chemical purification

One of the slower processes, the chemical treatment of water includes putting iodine or chlorine dioxide tablets to the collected water and letting it sit for at least 30-45 minutes. This removes most of the virus, bacteria and protozoa in the water making it fit for drinking, albeit with a slight chemical taste.