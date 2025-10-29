How to purify water when you are out camping?

You may be bringing water from home during camping, but even then one of the biggest concerns is to get the next batch of fresh and purified water after your own bottle of water has been consumed. Purification of water is an important and necessary step while drinking it. With most houses having water filters, it happens naturally without one having to worry about it. It is only in the wild, when you collect water from the streams or rivers that you start wondering whether to drink it or not because of underlying virus and bacteria; and how to purify it before consumption.
Here are five ways in which you can purify your water before drinking it in the wild.
Boiling
During some camping trips there are good provisions of fire. Here you can boil the collected water for around a minute killing all the bacteria, virus and parasites which might be in it. No chemicals are required in this process. This process, however does not alter the taste of the water, which may be significantly different from home water. It will not remove dirt or chemicals. It will just be good enough to heat the water removing micro-organisms.
Filter clean-up
If you go to any camping specialization market, you will be able to purchase a portable water filter. This removes most virus, bacteria and sediments. The best part is, it is reusable, no chemicals are used, and water is made fresh instantly and lightweight for carrying. However, it has been reported that not all time’s virus is removed with this method. Hence, it is suggested that you first boil the water and then filter it for double protection.
Chemical purification
One of the slower processes, the chemical treatment of water includes putting iodine or chlorine dioxide tablets to the collected water and letting it sit for at least 30-45 minutes. This removes most of the virus, bacteria and protozoa in the water making it fit for drinking, albeit with a slight chemical taste.
UV lamps
Yes, lamps do not just always lead the way but also helps in being your saviour when you need water. Insert UV pen in your collected water and stir for 90 seconds. This destroys most impurities. However, this works in only clear water and no other kind.
Water purification: SOS
If you are in a SOS situation with no luxury in the wild, then collect the water and let it settle. As the sediments settle down and all other visible debris are eliminated, drink the water from the top layers. Carry an emergency plastic pouch or water. Fill it with water and leave it in the sun for 6 hours. The UV lights from the sun will eliminate impurities.