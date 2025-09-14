Travel, stay healthy, be comfortable, and lead a balanced life, sums up Sara Tendulkar's motto for life
Sara Tendulkar does everything in style! While the daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has been grabbing many eyeballs ever since she launched her first Pilates studio in Mumbai, that hasn’t deterred her from making a mark in other spheres of life as well. Sara has been providing a glimpse of her adventures through her social media handles. And she recently added yet another feather to her cap by being appointed as an ambassador to Tourism Australia.
In this candid conversation, Sara not only shares glimpses of her visit to the Down Under but also gives us a peek into how she kept herself fit while making some memories for a lifetime. If you are looking for some inspiration to live life king size, while keeping your fitness under check, then here’s Sara doling out some tips for you.
Excerpts:
What’s keeping you busy these days?
Lately, I have been fully immersed in some exciting projects that I have been working on. I recently set up my first Pilates studio in Mumbai, complete with a smoothie bar and café. It has been exciting to bring together my passion for movement and nutrition, and to create a space that reflects a holistic approach to wellness. In addition, my love for travel has led me to become a part of Australia’s newest campaign, giving me the opportunity to reconnect, build new memories, and share them with everyone.
Tell us about a new hobby you developed while in Australia.
During my time in Australia, I discovered a real love for surfing. The experience was exhilarating, and being out on the waves taught me patience, balance, and a sense of freedom that I have come to truly cherish.
How do you balance indulgence and wellness, especially during travels or festivals?
For me, wellness is about balance rather than restriction. I’m a foodie at heart, so I never deprive myself of the joy of indulgence, but I often find creative ways to recreate my favourite dishes in healthier forms. This way, I can enjoy the best of both worlds.
How does travelling build your personality?
Travel has been such a powerful teacher; it pushes me out of my comfort zone and helps me connect with new cultures, people, and perspectives. My recent trip to Australia, for instance, gave me so much inspiration from wellness practices to food and even fashion, which I’ve carried back with me. Experiences like these continue to shape me into a more grounded, curious, and open-minded individual.
How would you describe your personal style?
My personal style is classic yet effortless, with simple silhouettes and pieces that feel both elegant and comfortable. I always stay true to what feels authentic to me.
What’s one lesson you’ve learned from cricket—either directly or through your father—that you apply in your own life?
One of the greatest lessons I have learned is the importance of discipline. Seeing my father’s journey taught me the value of consistency, resilience, and focus - qualities that continue to guide me in everything I do, both professionally and personally.
One quick detox hack for the upcoming festive binge.
I’m a huge advocate for indulgence, especially during the festive season. I love modaks and would never recommend skipping the festive binge. To balance things out, I usually increase my protein intake and incorporate a soothing digestive tea made with saunf, ajwain, pepper, and cinnamon boiled in water. It is quick, delicious, and the perfect way to help the body reset after indulgence.
How would you describe yourself as a sister? Who is naughtier between you and Arjun?
I’d describe myself as the caring and slightly bossy older sister, but also playful and fun when it comes to teasing my brother. I’m very protective of him, too. Since our age gap isn’t too big, we are more like friends. As for who’s naughtier, I’d say it’s a tie - Arjun definitely has his fair share of mischief!
One family vacation that will forever remain etched in your life and why.
One memory that will always stay with me is celebrating New Year’s Eve in Sydney on a boat with my family. The fireworks, the energy, and being surrounded by so much love made it truly magical.
Will you think of venturing to the cinema and OTT in the near future?