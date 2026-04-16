Travelling solo? Here are 7 common mistakes that you should avoid

Solo travel adds a thrill to the adventurous heart of any individual. But that also means that each one has to be extra cautious of their own precautions because no one has their back. Thus, if you are planning a solo adventure, here are some of the common mistakes that are better avoided for a smoother and more memorable experience.
Soak in some real-world perspectives while making solo travel plans and actually travelling all alone in a new place. But be sure to have your safety in your hand and be in control of the situation, every single time.
Over-planning: One cannot possibly always visit every place in a vacation. Thus, pin point a few places that you absolutely need to visit and keep them on top of your priority list. Also try to keep at least half a day vacant for leisure activities. Once you touch base with the locals you tend to get information about places that might be of interest to you but didn’t feature on your list. For such visits keep some time free in your itinerary. In case, you do not find any place of interest, then just take a leisurely stroll around the place or visit the local markets and café. Moreover, do not over insert sightseeing spots and make it schedule heavy. At times, things might go differently than planned, and you have to adjust it then and there.
Night travel: When you choose your flight plans or train journey, make sure that it doesn’t reach the destination in the middle of the night, keeping you stranded for hours. Night time may not be a safe option for solo travelers. In case, you start feeling off, reach for a place which is crowded or at least has police supervision.
Over sharing: Locals have a tendency to observe and understand if you are a traveler. This can, at times, make you an easy target of theft and scams. Thus, try not to over share with the locals and give away all your information.
Not keeping documents on you: Never keep your documents in the bag. Always try to keep them on you. Bag thefts or misplacement are very common, and in such circumstances, losing your documents will be quite disheartening. In fact, always keep two sets of copies, a physical one and a digital one on your phone.
Not staying connected: Always stay connected with friends and family. Inform them of your complete schedule. In case of changes, drop them a message. Moreover, save emergency contacts in a notebook or on your phone. If you are travelling out of the country, then the first thing to do is get a valid SIM or switch on roaming.
Not keeping cash: Even though digital payment modes are accepted, it is still feasible to carry some cash on you. If you visit a remote part of the country where your journey takes you through villages and settlements, digital payments may not be an option. Further, even if they are an option, network connectivity may not enable you to pay digitally. For such distressing moments, keep cash in hand.
Ignoring local customs: Before going to a new place, study the local customs or ask around from people who have previously visited. It is important to be mindful of local customs and traditions and blend yourself in. For religious places, ethnic dresses are a must. In many cities, tipping after eating in a restaurant is considered rude and hence best avoided. The faster you are aware of and pick up these local customs, the better the experience of travelling to that place.