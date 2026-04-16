Travelling solo? Here are 7 common mistakes that you should avoid

Soak in some real-world perspectives while making solo travel plans and actually travelling all alone in a new place. But be sure to have your safety in your hand and be in control of the situation, every single time.

Over-planning: One cannot possibly always visit every place in a vacation. Thus, pin point a few places that you absolutely need to visit and keep them on top of your priority list. Also try to keep at least half a day vacant for leisure activities. Once you touch base with the locals you tend to get information about places that might be of interest to you but didn’t feature on your list. For such visits keep some time free in your itinerary. In case, you do not find any place of interest, then just take a leisurely stroll around the place or visit the local markets and café. Moreover, do not over insert sightseeing spots and make it schedule heavy. At times, things might go differently than planned, and you have to adjust it then and there.

Night travel: When you choose your flight plans or train journey, make sure that it doesn’t reach the destination in the middle of the night, keeping you stranded for hours. Night time may not be a safe option for solo travelers. In case, you start feeling off, reach for a place which is crowded or at least has police supervision.

Over sharing: Locals have a tendency to observe and understand if you are a traveler. This can, at times, make you an easy target of theft and scams. Thus, try not to over share with the locals and give away all your information.

Not keeping documents on you: Never keep your documents in the bag. Always try to keep them on you. Bag thefts or misplacement are very common, and in such circumstances, losing your documents will be quite disheartening. In fact, always keep two sets of copies, a physical one and a digital one on your phone.