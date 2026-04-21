6 places to visit if you’re making the trip to Atlanta for the FIFA World Cup 2026

Here are six places which should be on your schedule if you visit Atlanta. These can be timed in between the matches, giving you sheer joy of experiencing the game and the place first-hand.

In deep waters: Want to see the whale sharks, up close? Then head over to the Georgia Aquarium. In over 11 million gallons of water, you can see around 500 species and 100,000 water animals that will leave you stunned. See Sea otters show you tricks and dolphins greet you a ‘Hi’ in the largest aquarium in the US. If you visit this place, skip the long queues; get your tickets in advance and keep at least 4- 5 hours in hand to explore it peacefully.

Go green: Take a long stroll and soak in the beauty of the Atlanta botanical Garden. From walking over a suspension that gives you a bird’s eye view to looking up towards a canopy of tall trees or counting colours of the blooms, this is the perfect day time activity when in the city. Moreover, apart from plants, you can see beautiful fountains and sculpture shows installed in different corners of the park. It is opened Tuesday to Sunday between 9 am and 7 pm.

Rewind Time: Those who love to explore the city, not just as it is today but also how it came to be formed must make a stop at the Atlanta History Centre. This museum showcases the city’s History with special focus on the Civil War and bobby Jones. Also, check out the 132 year old hand painted The Battle of Atlanta painting and the restored Cyclorama: the Big Picture. The centre is open to visitors between 9 am and 4 pm except Mondays.