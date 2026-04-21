6 places to visit if you’re making the trip to Atlanta for the FIFA World Cup 2026

Football lovers have all the reasons to be excited this year as the FIFA World Cup is set to begin in June. And if the fan in you have already booked the tickets and made the reservations to cheer in the stands, here are some more reasons to be happy about. While you travel to Atlanta which is set to host around 8 matches, including a semi-final; it cannot be that you won’t soak in the local flavour of the place. When you are not cheering your favourite team, stretch your legs and fill your tummies with some local activities around town. If you are still wondering what you could possibly put on the schedule, take a look at this list, for we have done the research for you.
Here are six places which should be on your schedule if you visit Atlanta. These can be timed in between the matches, giving you sheer joy of experiencing the game and the place first-hand.
In deep waters: Want to see the whale sharks, up close? Then head over to the Georgia Aquarium. In over 11 million gallons of water, you can see around 500 species and 100,000 water animals that will leave you stunned. See Sea otters show you tricks and dolphins greet you a ‘Hi’ in the largest aquarium in the US. If you visit this place, skip the long queues; get your tickets in advance and keep at least 4- 5 hours in hand to explore it peacefully.
Go green: Take a long stroll and soak in the beauty of the Atlanta botanical Garden. From walking over a suspension that gives you a bird’s eye view to looking up towards a canopy of tall trees or counting colours of the blooms, this is the perfect day time activity when in the city. Moreover, apart from plants, you can see beautiful fountains and sculpture shows installed in different corners of the park. It is opened Tuesday to Sunday between 9 am and 7 pm.
Rewind Time: Those who love to explore the city, not just as it is today but also how it came to be formed must make a stop at the Atlanta History Centre. This museum showcases the city’s History with special focus on the Civil War and bobby Jones. Also, check out the 132 year old hand painted The Battle of Atlanta painting and the restored Cyclorama: the Big Picture. The centre is open to visitors between 9 am and 4 pm except Mondays.
Art lover’s paradise: Yes, ‘A’ stands for both Atlanta and Art! Head over to the Midtown Arts district and spend some time looking at the collection inside the High Museum of Art. It is renowned for its permanent collection consisting of 19th and 20th century American, decorative, modern, contemporary, African and folk art. In the same vicinity, you would find the Museum of Design Atlanta which runs exhibitions drawn from everyday life and puts them under an extraordinary lens.
Southern Flavours: When in Atlanta, you cannot leave the city without trying some of their local food options- be it breakfast, lunch or dinner. Take Atlanta Breakfast Club for instance and dig into tacos, crispy fried chicken, waffles, salmon croquettes and more.
Mercedes- Benz Stadium: While this is the venue for all the World Cup drama, it is also a permanent venue which is open to the public for viewing throughout the year. Check out their official website and book a behind the scenes tour of the stadium. You would not only be able to witness the grandeur of the stadium peacefully, but also get a grip over the architecture, its history, what happens before or after a match, what the players go through before a match and more. With sensors and interactive exhibits, this tour is a one-of-a-kind that shouldn’t be missed.