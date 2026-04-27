Have you visited the quaint village called Tabakoshi? And no, it's not in Japan

As the summer heat starts raising the mercury bars, it’s time to take out that maps of the state and plan your summer vacations, isn’t it? If you are planning to head off somewhere cool, then skip the regulars and point the pin on to an offbeat place on the map. Laze around the tall canopies, take a quiet walk under the skies, refresh your senses with freshly made tea and indulge in the cool air of the river flowing by. If these are your agenda of taking a break and heading off for a summer vacation then, Tabakoshi should be the destination to discover. And no, it’s not in Japan!
Nestled in the Rangbhang river valley, Tabakoshi is what one can define as a virgin village in the mountains of North Bengal. Perfect for those wanting to get away from their overpowering work stress and deadlines, this serene and cosy river village is the best place to wander away to. Tabakoshi is well connected by roads with Darjeeling, Mirik and Bagdogra. The easiest way is to hop on to a flight till Bagdogra and take a 2 hours 30 minutes car ride to your destination. In case you have a longer itinerary, then carve a day for visiting Tabakoshi, only 3 kms away from Mirik and 2 hours away from Darjeeling.
How did Tabakoshi get its name?
An interesting local lore tells you of this unique name. The river Rangbhang turns copper in the monsoon. This made way for the locals calling it Tamba (copper) and koshi (river) in Nepali language. Over time, Tambakoshi came to be known as Tabakoshi by the banks of Rangbhang. The river adds to the character of this place, so much so, that river camping is an actual activity here that many undertake, albeit under proper guidance.
Where to stay in Tabakoshi?
Tabakoshi has Bengali and Nepali influence making its language, cuisine and the people very warm and hospitable. There might be difference in diction of colloquial language, but that would never become a barrier in your conversations. The space is also slowly becoming more cosmopolitan with the locals opening up their homes to tourists and guests through cosy homestays. That is also, where it is recommended to stay the nights. They are secure, safe, owned by locals who know the place and can guide you through your sightseeing adventures, have local amenities and you get to taste the best of local food, all at a pocket pinch price.
Activities you cannot miss in Tabakoshi
For those who are adventurous and want to explore the surroundings, have a lot to do. To begin with, you can achieve your dreams of wearing pretty capris or fold your jeans and dip your legs in the stream of the running river water. Moreover, if you are patient enough, then arrange for a fishing session with your homestay and catch your lunch. You can is it the Vishnu and Shiva temples nearby and take a stroll around the Tabakoshi Park. If you have an aptitude for birding or can wake up early in the morning then bird-watching is a great activity, especially during sunrise.
When in North Bengal, it cannot be that you will leave the destination without having a taste of freshly brewed local tea. Check out the tea trails of the nearby tea gardens of Chamong, Nagri or Thurbo. You can also opt for a short trek in the hills or a long one that takes you to the Indo- Nepal border at Simana. If you can pack more than a day in your schedule then visit Mirik and Jorpokhri for some shopping and more sightseeing.
So, is Tabakoshi on your summer vacation list yet?