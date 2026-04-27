Have you visited the quaint village called Tabakoshi? And no, it's not in Japan

Nestled in the Rangbhang river valley, Tabakoshi is what one can define as a virgin village in the mountains of North Bengal. Perfect for those wanting to get away from their overpowering work stress and deadlines, this serene and cosy river village is the best place to wander away to. Tabakoshi is well connected by roads with Darjeeling, Mirik and Bagdogra. The easiest way is to hop on to a flight till Bagdogra and take a 2 hours 30 minutes car ride to your destination. In case you have a longer itinerary, then carve a day for visiting Tabakoshi, only 3 kms away from Mirik and 2 hours away from Darjeeling.

How did Tabakoshi get its name?

An interesting local lore tells you of this unique name. The river Rangbhang turns copper in the monsoon. This made way for the locals calling it Tamba (copper) and koshi (river) in Nepali language. Over time, Tambakoshi came to be known as Tabakoshi by the banks of Rangbhang. The river adds to the character of this place, so much so, that river camping is an actual activity here that many undertake, albeit under proper guidance.