6 tourist traps to avoid from around the world

If you are unaware of tourist traps or have been lucky enough not fall prey to one till date, then bookmark these basic ones that would help you recognise them and avert them in dire times.

Accept and beware of locals: Understanding and befriending the locals is like two sides of the same coin. While they would definitely be able to guide you towards better opportunities to explore the place, something that tourist guide books will never do; some rotten apples also try to make most of the opportunity financially by extracting maximum benefits. Thus, it is always recommended that you do your own research before visiting any place and learn some basic phrases in the local language so that you cannot be cheated very easily.

Skip the peak: Remember, iconic tourist-friendly monuments are stationed in a place throughout the year. So, plan your visit during the off-season. A major advantage is that the prices of food, accommodation, and entry tickets are slashed by quite a margin. This prevents a financial drain to your pockets.

Purchase tickets from official sources: With everything taking the digital route, today it is quite possible to pre-book tickets or reservations from the official website, while you are sitting in any part of the world. Always pre-book any entry tickets or reservations to skip the queue. Moreover, you may notice people selling tickets outside tourist spots. Most of the time, these are shady purchases and at a high cost, which can be easily avoided with slight planning.