Armenia introduces a temporary visa-free regime for eligible Indian citizens

If you are an Indian citizen residing in India without one of the foreign residence permits mentioned above, then you require a visa to enter Armenia. One can apply for an e-visa via the official Armenian e-visa portal. Stays of up to 21 days typically cost approximately $6, while 120-day stays cost $30. Alternatively, you can apply through the Embassy of Armenia in New Delhi.

This temporary policy is an experiment to boost tourism and business connectivity. The Armenian government will review the uptake by July 2026 to decide on a possible extension. Top spots to visit in Armenia include Yerevan, the capital, which is famous for its buildings made of naturally rosy volcanic tuff stone. Located just 45 minutes from Yerevan, these Garni & Geghard sites represent Armenia’s transition from paganism to Christianity. Lake Sevan forms one of the largest high-altitude freshwater lakes in the world. Lastly, Dilijan, known as The Armenian Switzerland is a lush, forested region known for its alpine climate and traditional wooden architecture.