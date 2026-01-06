6 things to verify before becoming a house guest

Here are six things that you must not forget before sealing the deal for being a house guest.

Look up their official registration: Any family who offers space in their house to accommodate house guest must be legally registered with an agency to be eligible to host guests. Always check up the list and see reviews or feedbacks of their hosting. This assures that they are genuine hosts and that you would be safe with them.

Verify from people: If you are part of an exchange program, then you can discuss your stay with previous batch – members and find out their experience. More than looking up anything online, word of mouth still has validity, even today.

Be transparent about schedule: Remember you are staying at someone’s home, thus it would be mandatory from your end to be crystal clear about your plans. Always make a written agreement of your stay along with agreed upon dates, duration, meals (if any) etc. Sometimes, hosts go an extra mile and organise meals, events and even day outs for their guests. If your schedule is too restricted, make sure to inform beforehand.