Did you know about Sishupalgarh, Odisha’s forgotten fort?

Reaching the ruins of Sishupalgarh is nothing short of an adventure in itself. For first-timers, it is recommended to put on your walking shoes, dab a lot of sunscreen on your face, and carry a bottle of water. Vehicles don’t enter the lanes beyond a certain point, so it does involve quite a lot of walking, in a deserted place, surrounded by private houses. At first, you may spot a few staircases and remnants of the fortification, and then comes the sight of an open field, with tall structures on it. Pro-tip: Do not plan your trips in June – July as the open fields are filled with water and dense growth, and snakes might come to peek at their new visitors. Summers may be harsh but manageable, and winters are the best time when the fields are dry and easily accessible by walking.

Today, anyone visiting the site would be greeted by two major remains- the Shola Khamba or the 16 pillars and the north gates of the West. These 16 pillars, with 13 standing tall and 3 razed to the ground, are what give this place its unique look. Many more pillars are discovered, but their exact usage is not yet determined. It is believed that once upon a time, these fort walls held several gates, guard houses, watch towers as well as the Royal Palace. The Shola Khamba is also called the Rani Mahal, as many think it to be a part of the Palace.