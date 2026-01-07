Did you know about Sishupalgarh, Odisha’s forgotten fort?

Bhubaneswar, with its rich history, has always found a mention in textbooks, the most promising one being linked to the Mauryan Empire. But its monumental treasures are many, and they are definitely a reason for you to take a stop at this historically and culturally rich site. Situated, just 3 kms away from Bhubaneswar on the banks of the river Gangua, are the old fortifications of Sishupalgarh. If you visit the old fortifications (or whatever is left of it) you would notice pillars rising from the ground. From a distance, they give the feeling of watching Stonehenge in Bath, only taller and thinner. This protected site is said to have derived its name from King Sishupal and it has a history worth knowing.
Reaching the ruins of Sishupalgarh is nothing short of an adventure in itself. For first-timers, it is recommended to put on your walking shoes, dab a lot of sunscreen on your face, and carry a bottle of water. Vehicles don’t enter the lanes beyond a certain point, so it does involve quite a lot of walking, in a deserted place, surrounded by private houses. At first, you may spot a few staircases and remnants of the fortification, and then comes the sight of an open field, with tall structures on it. Pro-tip: Do not plan your trips in June – July as the open fields are filled with water and dense growth, and snakes might come to peek at their new visitors. Summers may be harsh but manageable, and winters are the best time when the fields are dry and easily accessible by walking.
Today, anyone visiting the site would be greeted by two major remains- the Shola Khamba or the 16 pillars and the north gates of the West. These 16 pillars, with 13 standing tall and 3 razed to the ground, are what give this place its unique look. Many more pillars are discovered, but their exact usage is not yet determined. It is believed that once upon a time, these fort walls held several gates, guard houses, watch towers as well as the Royal Palace. The Shola Khamba is also called the Rani Mahal, as many think it to be a part of the Palace.
Sishupalgarh was an erstwhile capital of Kalinga and today its remains lie in the Khurda district. Archaeologists like B.B Lal, M.L Smith and R. Mohanty had worked their way through since 1940s and have discovered ruins and artefacts. On the basis of those, it is easily determinable that the place was flourishing around 5th – 3rd centuries BC with around 25000 people. However, a lot of these artefacts are lost in te pages and files of research. Today, the place looks like a quiet neighbourhood co-existing with centuries old memories and contemporary daily life. It is not uncommon to see people taking their cows and goats along the by-lanes for a good graze or women hanging washed laundry in their balcony which overlooks the fortification ruins.
How to reach?
Take a cab/ bus/ auto from anywhere in the city. The nearest airport and train station are both approximately 30 minutes away from the site. Other places to visit nearby include Rajarani Temple, Brahmeswara Temple, and Chausath Yogini Temple.