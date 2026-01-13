Your crab catching guide for the perfect coastline adventures

Keep these eight tips in mind before you go crab catching so that you make the most of your time and get the best catch.

Check legal restrictions: Remember, crabs are after all coastline products and several coasts have their legal restrictions implemented in the area. These differ from location to location and might include a say on the weight of the crabs, types of crabs, timing for the activity, etc. Also, remember never catch dead crabs. Always catch live ones.

Crab Basket: Your work starts even before you have actually reached the coastline. Choose a good basket, ideally made of mesh or wire, which can hold good weight. These baskets should have slight slits for the crabs to breathe and definitely a top lid.

Net Necessity: Crabs have claws that click and hit as their defense mechanisms activate during crabbing. Thus, grabbing the perfect net is important. Ideally, these should be rectangular in shape with long handles to manoeuvre them comfortably.

Best Bait: Crabs are a very instinctive species. So, never go empty-handed. Always grab the freshest fish from the market and let their natural scent remain. That is what lures the crab out of their holes.