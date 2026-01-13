Your crab catching guide for the perfect coastline adventures

If you want your coastline adventures to be different from the others, then try your hand at crab catching instead of just savouring them. The fun and satisfaction you achieve in relishing your own catch, is unbeatable. However, there are some dos and don’ts before crab catching and we have compiled them all so that you can peacefully go after the crabs for your lunch / dinner.
Keep these eight tips in mind before you go crab catching so that you make the most of your time and get the best catch.
Check legal restrictions: Remember, crabs are after all coastline products and several coasts have their legal restrictions implemented in the area. These differ from location to location and might include a say on the weight of the crabs, types of crabs, timing for the activity, etc. Also, remember never catch dead crabs. Always catch live ones.
Crab Basket: Your work starts even before you have actually reached the coastline. Choose a good basket, ideally made of mesh or wire, which can hold good weight. These baskets should have slight slits for the crabs to breathe and definitely a top lid.
Net Necessity: Crabs have claws that click and hit as their defense mechanisms activate during crabbing. Thus, grabbing the perfect net is important. Ideally, these should be rectangular in shape with long handles to manoeuvre them comfortably.
Best Bait: Crabs are a very instinctive species. So, never go empty-handed. Always grab the freshest fish from the market and let their natural scent remain. That is what lures the crab out of their holes.
Route Check: If you have gone crab catching before then you probably know the route. But if you have not, ideally, go with an expert or a guide to help you through the whole experience. Notice how an expert chooses the crab catching spot, keeping in mind the crab holes, sightings, depth of water etc.
Weather magic: Avoid going crab catching if the weather is not right. Strong winds, rainfall and high tide are absolute conditions under which this activity will be dangerous. An ideal time is when there is a low tide and the sun is smiling. Also, this activity should best be done from the early hours to sunset.
Crab catching: This whole activity is one that demands you to be very patient. Do not rush the process. Taking it slow and steady is your best bait in catching good quality crabs. Don’t make sudden noises, jerks, or movements, as that would scare these sensitive creatures away.
Cleaning is a must: Your last step after you have got your hands on sufficient number of crabs for the day is to clean them well for consumption. Hold them under water to get the dirt, sand and mud off its body. If need be, get a scrubber to clean it up.