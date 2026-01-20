6 tips to keep in mind before jumping into rock climbing

Before actually taking to the rocks outdoors, rock climbing must be thoroughly practiced indoors, in rock climbing arenas. Moreover, if you want to take it up seriously in the long run, then it does call for some investments. Here are all the tips you need to know.

Invest in equipments: Proper rock climbing requires good gear which you need to invest in. starting from a harness that tightly holds all the loose ends to a helmet which can be counted on for safety. Opt for helmets which have spaces on top to fit a light or a camera. Ropes should be very sturdy and ones that are counted on to take up your body weight and additional pressure to an extent. Moreover, the shoes should be very swift and smooth. They should be able to have a good grip on the rocks, so that you can push through and move upwards.

Inspection is a must: Just having good equipment is not enough. They should be timely inspected for any damage. Ideally before and after every rock climbing session you must thoroughly inspect your equipment. If needed, take them to the experts for an official servicing at least once a year.

Environment check: Before you actually venture out for rock climbing, always check the weather. If it is a sunny day, go ahead. But if the weather is concerning with rainfall, cold winds or storm alert, absolutely avoid this activity. Bad weather, especially rain and snow can make the rocks slippery.