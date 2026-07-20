Travelling to Spain? You may soon be able to pay with UPI

More good news follows just a day after Spain lifted the FIFA World Cup, and we spent the night celebrating them. If you are from India and is planning to travel to Europe, making payments could become easier in the future as India explores wider acceptance of its Unified Payments Interface (UPI) across many international markets.

During the recent visit of Piyush Goyal, Commerce and Industry Minister to Europe, India and Spain agreed to move ahead with technical discussions on how they can enable the interoperability between India's UPI and Spain’s digital payments platform, Bizum.

Besides this, discussions with Estonia also included cooperation in fintech and UPI integration.

What else do we know about UPI payments in Spain and other European countries?

While the timelines and details of the integration are yet to be finalised, wider acceptance of UPI could offer Indian travellers another digital payment option when they are abroad.