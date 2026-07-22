Step into the Sicilian islands that brought Odysseus's journey to life

The Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan waited for over two decades to bring to life his vision to recreate the epic The Odyssey, as he wove every detail carefully over the years. From assembling the perfect cast and pushing the boundaries of IMAX filmmaking to handpicking astonishing filming locations, every creative choice was deliberate. Then, on July 17, audiences finally witnessed that dream come alive, a spectacle many hailed as absolute cinema. Today, let’s take a tour through one of his handpicked locations for the shoot, the Sicilian island.

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey locations: A travel guide to Sicily’s mythical landscapes

The Italian waters of the Sicilian island served as the major spot for Nolan’s epic to unfold. The sun-drenched island off Sicily's western coast lies the Favignana which served as the kingdom of Ithaca in the film. Named as the Goat Island in the film, Favignana transformed into the home of Penelope, Telemachus, and the long-lost Odysseus, offering a breathtaking backdrop where mythology meets Mediterranean charm. The infamous Castello di Santa Caterina became the towering home of the protagonist and the sweeping seascape brought out the perfect sailor’s spirit to life. The rugged environment also became the key drivers of loss and unrest in the kingdom.