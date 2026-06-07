This riverbed in Gujarat is one of the least-visited geological landscapes

Millions of years ago, a river tore through this terrain. Tectonic shifts and long climate changes slowly starved it, leaving behind a deeply eroded ghost valley of extraordinary silence. When the afternoon sun begins to drop, the sandstone catches it fully, glowing orange and crimson before the shadows stretch long and quiet across the canyon floor.

After dark, Jatavira becomes something else again. Shielded from any urban light source by the surrounding rock topography, the sky here is almost absurdly clear. The Milky Way sits above the pale canyon in a way that is difficult to describe to someone who hasn’t seen it. Astrophotographers who make the journey tend not to forget it.