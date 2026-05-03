What makes the mysterious Chausath Yogini Temple in Odisha a must-visit?

The Chausath Yogini Temple in Odisha is said to have been built by Queen Hiradevi around the 9th century. The Chausath Yogini Temple was important to the Yogini cult, which was practised in the country years ago. It was a mixture of tantric philosophies with yoga, and thus most of the statues inside will be seen in yogic positions. Central to worship in this cult is the Chakra or the wheel, which has 64 spokes. This also lends the temple its name. The statues inside are of deities who are offshoots of Goddess Kali and seem to exude mysterious and fierce feminine powers.

If you carefully notice the temples strewn across the city, you would notice them having a certain architecture, akin to the temples in Bhubaneswar. But this one is particular is a circular open air temple pointing to the fact that the cult worshipped nature through air, water, fire, earth and sky. The yoginis are carved out of black stone and are depicted sitting or beside their vahanas. Another interesting fact is that the sculptures are devoid of any eroticism has celibacy was more focused upon by the cult.

It was discovered in the year 1953 by historian Kedarnath Mohapatra and is now preserved under the ASI. Since the 1950s till today, it is a sacred space for visitors and locals. It still remains as a offbeat place of visit when you come to Bhubaneswar. However, it is also central to the Chausath Yogini Mahotsav which is held every year from Dec 23- 25 where popular artistes, local and National, make cultural presentations.