What makes the mysterious Chausath Yogini Temple in Odisha a must-visit?

Once you reach Chausath Yogini Temple in Hirapur, Odisha you would be mesmerized to see a semi-circular structure greeting you in the middle of the field. The winds blow across your face. The light sounds of the insects and birds nearby occasionally disrupt the otherwise silent space. As you come closer, you notice that the structure is short in height but vast in perimeter which is not semi-circular but circular.
There are small doors to enter and exit the space. With every step that you take, you will feel energy calling out to you. As you enter and come face to face with 64 yogini statues, it will seem as if time stands still. Not even a pin drop sound travels inside. Take a few rounds of the structure to soak in the mystery of the Yogini statues which have strange facial depictions but are all the offshoots of Shakti.
The Chausath Yogini Temple in Odisha is said to have been built by Queen Hiradevi around the 9th century. The Chausath Yogini Temple was important to the Yogini cult, which was practised in the country years ago. It was a mixture of tantric philosophies with yoga, and thus most of the statues inside will be seen in yogic positions. Central to worship in this cult is the Chakra or the wheel, which has 64 spokes. This also lends the temple its name. The statues inside are of deities who are offshoots of Goddess Kali and seem to exude mysterious and fierce feminine powers.
If you carefully notice the temples strewn across the city, you would notice them having a certain architecture, akin to the temples in Bhubaneswar. But this one is particular is a circular open air temple pointing to the fact that the cult worshipped nature through air, water, fire, earth and sky. The yoginis are carved out of black stone and are depicted sitting or beside their vahanas. Another interesting fact is that the sculptures are devoid of any eroticism has celibacy was more focused upon by the cult.
It was discovered in the year 1953 by historian Kedarnath Mohapatra and is now preserved under the ASI. Since the 1950s till today, it is a sacred space for visitors and locals. It still remains as a offbeat place of visit when you come to Bhubaneswar. However, it is also central to the Chausath Yogini Mahotsav which is held every year from Dec 23- 25 where popular artistes, local and National, make cultural presentations.
How to reach Chausath Yogini Temple?
From Bhubaneswar, you can reach Hirapur in 35-40 minutes. It is best if you travel in your own car or vehicles on hire. But in case you don’t, book a app cab that takes you there, waits for you and brings you back. Since, the temple is located on the outskirts of the actual city, getting a local transport from the spot, might be an issue. Moreover, if you have your own vehicle or are a part of a day-tour group, then apart from the Chausath Yogini Temple, you can also make quick stops at Lingaraj Temple, Sishupalgarh Fort, Dhauli Stupa and Odisha State Museum.
Where to stay in Bhubaneswar?
Bhubaneswar is a very disciplined and smart city. From luxury hotels to homestays, from budget stays to hostels, you would find them all here. You can take your pick as per your budget and settle down for the days you spend in this city. Most places of sightseeing are well connected to the main city by roads, especially if they lie in the outskirts. Ideally, have your own car or bike arrangements. It is far pocket friendly to hire your bike and fill the gas than booking a cab all the time or joining group tours, both of which may drill a hole in your pocket. An ideal stay in Bhubaneswar should be around three days, and then you can move to discover the enchanted Puri and Konark.