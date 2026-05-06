5 ways to explore Chhattisgarh beyond tourist lines

Skip the tourist in you and explore Chhattisgarh like a local with these 5 travel hacks
Skip the tourist in you and explore Chhattisgarh like a local with these 5 travel hacks
5 ways to explore Chhattisgarh beyond tourist linesPexels

Planning a short trip to Chhattisgarh, then make the most of it by treading the offbeat path. You will come back with experiences, memories and maybe a few skills that most tourists usually overlook. Here’s how you can explore Chhattisgarh without going the touristy way.

No matter its peak or off-season, keep these 5 pointers handy while making your Chhattisgarh plans

When you recall Chhattisgarh, you talk about forest covers and waterfalls. But the place is packed with more hidden surprises than you can count. Here’s a quick 5 recommendations of things to do in Chhattisgarh, which goes beyond the usual tourist plans.

1. Deep within the forest

Keep these 5 pointers handy while making your Chhattisgarh plans
Visit sacred forest temples in ChhattisgarhPexels

Chhattisgarh has a different culture and tradition which stems from worshipping nature and natural forces, especially deep within the forest. Take the path less travelled and entire into these forest areas, albeit with a local or a guide, and during safe hours, to witness grandeur in simple yet faithful worship. Visit the Bhoramdeo Temple, nestled within the foothills and the forest boundaries and soak in the temple carvings, rituals, practices and local legends, without feeling the rush of moving on to the next sightseeing spot.

2. Let rivers be your guides

The offbeat Chhattisgarh you didnt know you needed to explore
Do a riverside trail when in ChhattisgarhPexels

After you have explored the forests, follow the rivers. The Mahanadi and Indravati rivers cross the State and each river has many fishing village settlements there. Discover the beauty of the fishing village, the hustle and bustle of the ferry services, the fishing practices and the local markets. And in the evening, find a quiet spot to sit on the river bank and see the beauty of the ochre –filled sky during sunset.

3. Don’t skip the food

You cannot leave Chhattisgarh without trying out local delicacies
Try the red ant chutney when in Chhattisgarh Pexels

While Chhattisgarh has a lot of modern food in the city; the outskirts are still dominated by fusion cuisine, especially with the several tribal belts around. The perfect place to try a local platter isn’t the fancy restaurant, but a local home or a dhaba. Check out their red-ant chutney, which is a delicacy. Those apart, try the faraa, chila and mahua dishes which are harvested fresh around the region. If you visit a local’s home, you would also be able to see the indigenous methods of cooking and the genuine warmth and hospitality with which they serve their guests.

4. Keep Bastar in your itinerary

Bastar in Chhattishgarh is known for its Dokra handicrafts
Learn the art of dokra by watching the artisans of Bastar in Chhattisgarh

When in Chhattisgarh, a visit to Bastar is mandatory. The region is known for the dokra art and woodcraft. Spend a day among the artisans to see how they lead their lives apart from continuing with this folk art. See their morning routines, food culture, and even learn a trick or two about making dokra handicrafts. Moreover, if you plan for a Festivals getaway then visit the Bastar Dussehra which is soaked in rituals and spirituality, a very different experience than the regular celebrations.    

5. Weekly haat

Have you planned your Chhattisgarh visit yet?
Do all your shopping from local haats in Chhattisgarh Pexels

Give the fancy malls a skip and opt for traditional handicrafts at the Jagdalpur haats. This way you would not only be carrying a piece of the state with you but also contributing towards the growth and livelihood of the local artisans. You can choose from handmade jewellery, apparels, fresh forest produce and more.

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Skip the tourist in you and explore Chhattisgarh like a local with these 5 travel hacks
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