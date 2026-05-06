5 ways to explore Chhattisgarh beyond tourist lines

Planning a short trip to Chhattisgarh, then make the most of it by treading the offbeat path. You will come back with experiences, memories and maybe a few skills that most tourists usually overlook. Here’s how you can explore Chhattisgarh without going the touristy way.
When you recall Chhattisgarh, you talk about forest covers and waterfalls. But the place is packed with more hidden surprises than you can count. Here’s a quick 5 recommendations of things to do in Chhattisgarh, which goes beyond the usual tourist plans.
Chhattisgarh has a different culture and tradition which stems from worshipping nature and natural forces, especially deep within the forest. Take the path less travelled and entire into these forest areas, albeit with a local or a guide, and during safe hours, to witness grandeur in simple yet faithful worship. Visit the Bhoramdeo Temple, nestled within the foothills and the forest boundaries and soak in the temple carvings, rituals, practices and local legends, without feeling the rush of moving on to the next sightseeing spot.
After you have explored the forests, follow the rivers. The Mahanadi and Indravati rivers cross the State and each river has many fishing village settlements there. Discover the beauty of the fishing village, the hustle and bustle of the ferry services, the fishing practices and the local markets. And in the evening, find a quiet spot to sit on the river bank and see the beauty of the ochre –filled sky during sunset.
While Chhattisgarh has a lot of modern food in the city; the outskirts are still dominated by fusion cuisine, especially with the several tribal belts around. The perfect place to try a local platter isn’t the fancy restaurant, but a local home or a dhaba. Check out their red-ant chutney, which is a delicacy. Those apart, try the faraa, chila and mahua dishes which are harvested fresh around the region. If you visit a local’s home, you would also be able to see the indigenous methods of cooking and the genuine warmth and hospitality with which they serve their guests.
When in Chhattisgarh, a visit to Bastar is mandatory. The region is known for the dokra art and woodcraft. Spend a day among the artisans to see how they lead their lives apart from continuing with this folk art. See their morning routines, food culture, and even learn a trick or two about making dokra handicrafts. Moreover, if you plan for a Festivals getaway then visit the Bastar Dussehra which is soaked in rituals and spirituality, a very different experience than the regular celebrations.
Give the fancy malls a skip and opt for traditional handicrafts at the Jagdalpur haats. This way you would not only be carrying a piece of the state with you but also contributing towards the growth and livelihood of the local artisans. You can choose from handmade jewellery, apparels, fresh forest produce and more.