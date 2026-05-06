5 ways to explore Chhattisgarh beyond tourist lines

Planning a short trip to Chhattisgarh, then make the most of it by treading the offbeat path. You will come back with experiences, memories and maybe a few skills that most tourists usually overlook. Here’s how you can explore Chhattisgarh without going the touristy way.

No matter its peak or off-season, keep these 5 pointers handy while making your Chhattisgarh plans

When you recall Chhattisgarh, you talk about forest covers and waterfalls. But the place is packed with more hidden surprises than you can count. Here’s a quick 5 recommendations of things to do in Chhattisgarh, which goes beyond the usual tourist plans.