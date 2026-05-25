Backpacking for the first time? Keep these 7 essentials handy

Planning to start your journey as a backpacker? Keep these seven words of wisdom handy.

Folder of essential documents: Keep this folder safer than your life! This should contain original and photocopies of identity proof documents like a passport or other government-recognised identification. All tickets and reservation printouts must be carried in hard copy. Make a list of the places you will be travelling to and find out the emergency contact numbers of hospitals, police stations, fire brigades, hostels etc around it. Pack your travel insurance documents with great care. Carry some cash or backup credit/debit card with your papers.

Pack a medicine box: While medicine shops are present mostly everywhere, it is still better to carry some basic ones on you. These include ORS, bandages, antiseptic lotions, cotton, pain relief spray or tablets, anti-vomiting tablets, anti-allergic tablets, digestive tablets, sunscreen lotions, insect repellent roll-ons, to start off with. For women especially, sanitary hygiene is important, and all arrangements should be made when on a backpacking trip.

How to pack your money right? Never keep the entire cash along with cards in one place. This is because, if you were to lose it, then you would be left with no cash or digital payment methods. Thus, keep a track of the total cash you are carrying and store them in at least two to three different places. Ideally, try to complete all transactions digitally. But when you do need some cash, you would know where to look for it.