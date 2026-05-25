Backpacking for the first time? Keep these 7 essentials handy

Backpacking is liberating, only if you are confident enough and know how to proceed. But if it is your first time, then it very normal to be extra careful of things and keep on double-checking. Here are the first-time backpacker essentials that you cannot miss. The more experience you gain, the better ways you will have to work your way around and deal with emergencies later.
Planning to start your journey as a backpacker? Keep these seven words of wisdom handy.
Folder of essential documents: Keep this folder safer than your life! This should contain original and photocopies of identity proof documents like a passport or other government-recognised identification. All tickets and reservation printouts must be carried in hard copy. Make a list of the places you will be travelling to and find out the emergency contact numbers of hospitals, police stations, fire brigades, hostels etc around it. Pack your travel insurance documents with great care. Carry some cash or backup credit/debit card with your papers.
Pack a medicine box: While medicine shops are present mostly everywhere, it is still better to carry some basic ones on you. These include ORS, bandages, antiseptic lotions, cotton, pain relief spray or tablets, anti-vomiting tablets, anti-allergic tablets, digestive tablets, sunscreen lotions, insect repellent roll-ons, to start off with. For women especially, sanitary hygiene is important, and all arrangements should be made when on a backpacking trip.
How to pack your money right? Never keep the entire cash along with cards in one place. This is because, if you were to lose it, then you would be left with no cash or digital payment methods. Thus, keep a track of the total cash you are carrying and store them in at least two to three different places. Ideally, try to complete all transactions digitally. But when you do need some cash, you would know where to look for it.
Smart packing: Be a smart packer and fit all you need- nothing more and nothing less. Your backpack itself should be light weight and have a rain-proof cover. Take comfortable light clothes which are made of fast-drying fabrics. Carry two pairs of walking shoes – one in which you start your trip and another one for backup. Always keep power banks and chargers within reach and on full charge. If you are staying in a hostel, then carry a small lock and key to protect your belongings in the locker or a room.
Double-check accommodations: Do not book any accommodation hastily. Most backpackers are budget travellers and may prefer to compare prices before finally sealing the deal. Moreover, double-check arrival and departure times, the list of necessary documents required, the amenities provided and the rules of the stay. If you are sharing the room with others then carry a lock and key for your belongings and keep an eye mask and ear plug ready. Also, carry enough sanitation equipment if you would also be sharing the bathroom. When at a new place, always walk around your hotel/hostel and discover what is nearby so that when needed, you know where to head to.
Digital applications: If you are backpacking in a new State which has a different dialect or language than your own, then keep your digital applications ready. First, the translator, which helps you understand direction or speak to people. Second, an online and offline map of the place. Third, a local mobile phone SIM card if your existing one doesn’t work there.
Backpacker mindset: It is absolutely normal to be a little nervous if it is your first time as a backpacker. Even more so, if you are travelling alone! Thus, keep all channels of communication open, have enough cash to come back home, trust your instincts more than anything, visit popular places first to gain confidence and then move to hidden gems, stay flexible with your plans and on some days just walk around to discover the place on foot.