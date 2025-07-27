Aura farming: Gen Z’s latest vibe obsession explained

Aura Farming gained its first charm in anime circles where stoic characters with powerful presence were idolised. The characters didn't have to be loud or yell at someone to get noticed; they were simply the moment. Gen Z was fascinated by this charm of subtleness while exuding cool x 1000. Now, Aura Farming is basically walking into a room and instantly owning it without saying a word. You do not say a word, it's all your energy that does the talking (since Gen Z is heavily biased towards energy now).

Coming to the actual trend part which made it go full-blown commercial on social media. This may come as total shock, but an 11-year-old Indonesian boy made it go crazily viral on the gram. A boy named Rayyan Arkan Dikha, who stood still on a traditional longboat during the Pacu Jalur race dressed in black, sunglasses on, completely composed. The clip went viral, earning him instant internet fame and becoming the ultimate aura farming template.

Check out his video here: