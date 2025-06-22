In a $88 billion yoga industry, is spirituality for sale?

Yoga is less about breathwork these days. What was meant to unite body, mind and spirit, has now been transformed into a practice that prioritises strength, flexibility, but more so, aesthetics. Once a sacred practice rooted in ancient Indian philosophy, yoga has today become a billion-dollar global industry.

Is yoga now a coveted "lifestyle product"?

In the West, spiritual growth and self-realisation has been repackaged into sleek athleisure, luxury retreats, and sweat-inducing power workouts. While its popularity has brought global attention to yoga, critics argue that Western commercialisation has stripped the practice of its cultural depth, turning it into a lifestyle product.

Yoga originated in India over 5,000 years ago as a spiritual and philosophical discipline. Rooted in the Vedas, Upanishads, and Patanjali’s Yoga Sutras, it was traditionally practiced under the guidance of a guru and encompassed not just postures (asanas), but also breathwork (pranayama), meditation (dhyana), ethical precepts (yamas and niyamas), and a path to liberation (moksha).

The British tried to ban yoga when they first arrived in India

Yoga was not born in fancy studios that we see now. They shut down yoga shalas (schools) and introduced Physical Training (PT) in schools and colleges. This was a significant shift, as this was the only place where the younger generation had access to yoga.

Many educated men, sadhus or aesthetics were chased away from society. Yoga slowly started developing the image of being some sort of ‘voodoo’ or strange, cult like practices.

However, by the time yoga became a mainstream phenomenon in the West, particularly from the 1960s onwards, it began to shift from a spiritual tradition to a wellness commodity. Today, most yoga studios in Western cities are focused almost entirely on physical postures, often leaving out the deeper psychological, ethical, and meditative aspects of the practice.