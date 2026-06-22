Virat Kohli reveals why Karan Aujla's winning speech is so special to him

Virat Kohli recently shared a heartwarming revelation that quickly went viral. When asked about his favourite song during an interview, the cricket star named Karan Aujla's Winning Speech, saying the track fills him with motivation and strengthens him from within. Virat also revealed that it's one of the songs he listens to get into the right spirit of the game.

Virat Kohli's emotional connection to Karan Aujla's winning speech wins hearts

Virat during a recent interview alongside Karan, opened up about his go-to song, Winning Speech, and said that it strikes a different chord every single time, motivating him to the core. Appreciating the singer, he said the song resonates deeply with him, often reminding him of his own struggles, journey, and experiences, stirring something powerful from within. It has become a key part of his pre-match ritual and continues to remain one of his all-time favourites.

The cricketer praising Karan explained, “You write songs from the heart. The one I resonate with most is Winning Speech because it probably captures the journey you've gone through. I can see similarities with my own journey as well. I lost my dad when I was pretty young too, so that song is quite special for me. I've often listened to it before going out to play matches”.