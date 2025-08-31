Planning early retirement? Here’s what to consider

Early retirement is a dream for many, especially those in high-pressure jobs. But deciding when to stop working isn’t just a financial question—it’s a lifestyle one too.

A friend recently shared that he wanted to retire at 60. He had invested well and built a solid portfolio, but as we talked, it became clear that his decision wasn’t only about numbers. There were bigger questions: Will he continue working in some capacity? Where will he live? How flexible can he be with spending?

Will you continue to work?

Working longer wasn’t his first choice, but part-time work can make early retirement easier. Even if the pay is lower, earning something delays dipping into your investments. This means your portfolio lasts longer, and you can spend without fear of running out of money later.

Why your retirement plan needs more than just numbers

For salaried professionals, another factor is healthcare. Many people underestimate medical costs after retirement, especially before insurance coverage kicks in. While India doesn’t have Social Security like the US, continuing to work—even in a consultancy or advisory role—can help cover expenses and maintain employer-sponsored health benefits.

This decision also ties into identity. Many professionals find their work is closely linked to their sense of purpose. For some, reducing hours rather than quitting completely can provide the right balance.

Where will you live?

Your choice of location significantly impacts your retirement costs. For example, retiring in a metro like Mumbai or Bengaluru means higher living expenses compared to Tier 2 or Tier 3 cities. Some retirees consider moving to smaller towns or back to their hometowns to stretch their savings.