Which strength training method is best for you? Experts break down the options

Both are internationally recognized experts, college professors and former competitive weightlifters who still work out almost daily. Both suggest a medical check if you’re just starting out and the guidance of a trainer at the beginning. Most suggest strength training two or three times per week.

Dumbbells and barbells

We’re talking primarily about dumbbells, barbells, kettlebells and medicine balls.

“If you’re relatively healthy, free weights are the way to go,” Stone told The Associated Press. “They have more carryover to daily life — to lifting things. It transfers better. In daily life you pick up your grandchildren, pick up the groceries.”

Free weights are also more versatile, accommodating natural movements that a machine will not allow. Free weights require the user to focus on balance, activating additional muscle groups than simply those targeted.

Stone reminded that you need not use much weight. Just a pound, or a kilo or two, will do it. Start slowly and increase the weight gradually.

“I would also strongly suggest that if you’ve never lifted weights before, go find somebody who knows something about it,” Stone added.

Weight machines

This is probably the least intimidating option for the beginner. The machines offer stability and a fixed pattern of movement and they give beginners a chance to get familiar with the movements involved in strength training.

“Machines are a good way to start,” Escamilla told The Associated Press. “They’re safe and easy and you don’t need a lot of technique or skill to do them