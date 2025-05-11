Why clean eating isn’t always clean

They say too much of anything is bad– and that includes clean eating. What is supposedly a guide towards prioritising healthy whole-foods has become more about restriction than embracement. It has spiralled into an unhealthy obsession cloaked in fancy, westernised and unattainable food ingredients.
It is supposed to promise a lifestyle of unprocessed food and conscious consumption, not a gateway to being trendy. In recent years, clean eating has become more about avoiding "bad" foods than embracing a truly balanced diet. And that’s where the problem begins.
What is clean eating?
Originally and ideally, clean eating encourages people to cut down on junk food and eat more fruits, vegetables, whole grains and natural ingredients. A dietary approach focused on consuming whole, minimally processed foods that are as close to their natural state as possible, clean eating emphasises nutrition, freshness, and ingredient transparency over additives, preservatives, or refined products.
But today, this wellness trend is often driven by unrealistic standards, diet culture, and influencer-approved meal plans filled with pricey, exotic “superfoods.” The result? A growing number of people equate healthy eating with perfection, and that's a dangerous place to be.
What can go wrong with “eating clean”?
Over obsession with eating “clean” or eating “right” can lead to a disordered pattern known as orthorexia: an unhealthy fixation on consuming only foods that are considered as “pure” or “clean.” Unlike other eating disorders focused on weight, orthorexia rather delves into fixation about food quality and the fear of anything deemed “processed” or “unclean.” It may start as a harmless detox or clean-up of your plate, but over time, it can affect your social life, mental well-being, and even physical health.
People time and again forget the real joy of eating food due to such strict clean eating rules– to have fun and enjoy your meals. Such individuals often experience anxiety around eating out, avoid celebrations involving food and even feel guilt or shame when eating items outside of their “self-imposed” list of foods that are “edible”. This food guilt can disrupt not just mealtimes but everyday life — leading to mental health issues that go unnoticed under the guise of wellness.
Glorification of imported goods
Moreover, clean eating, as showcased on social media, isn't always accessible. So is being healthy only for the rich? Absolutely not. Clean eating trends glorify imported ingredients over pricey organic products. Think kale, quinoa and avocados that make your “ghar ka khana” appear unhealthy. But here’s the deal breaker, Indian vegetables like spinach, fenugreek and amaranth leaves are just as –- if not more — nutrient-rich without creating a hole in your pocket.
In countries like India, where seasonal, plant-forward diets are both nutritious and culturally rooted, the clean eating trend alienates indigenous food wisdom and promotes elitism in the name of health.
Clean eating can lead to imbalance
What clean eating often misses is balance. True health isn’t about cutting out entire food groups or following rigid rules. It’s about variety, moderation, and enjoying food without constant fear. That means allowing room for homemade sweets, street food delights, and comforting family recipes without feeling like you’ve failed.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has repeatedly emphasised the importance of a balanced diet that is rich in diverse food groups including carbohydrates, fats, proteins, and even occasional treats. Over-restricting food can lead to deficiencies in essential nutrients like iron, calcium, and vitamin B12, especially when dairy, grains, or fats are arbitrarily avoided. Research also shows that overly restrictive eating patterns may increase stress hormones like cortisol and contribute to disordered eating habits.
If your healthy eating habits cause stress, guilt, or social isolation, it might be time to rethink what “clean” really means. Because the cleanest plate need not necessarily always be the healthiest, especially if it comes with a side of anxiety.