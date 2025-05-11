Why clean eating isn’t always clean

They say too much of anything is bad– and that includes clean eating. What is supposedly a guide towards prioritising healthy whole-foods has become more about restriction than embracement. It has spiralled into an unhealthy obsession cloaked in fancy, westernised and unattainable food ingredients.

If you want to focus on clean eating, here are some things you should know

It is supposed to promise a lifestyle of unprocessed food and conscious consumption, not a gateway to being trendy. In recent years, clean eating has become more about avoiding "bad" foods than embracing a truly balanced diet. And that’s where the problem begins.

What is clean eating?

Originally and ideally, clean eating encourages people to cut down on junk food and eat more fruits, vegetables, whole grains and natural ingredients. A dietary approach focused on consuming whole, minimally processed foods that are as close to their natural state as possible, clean eating emphasises nutrition, freshness, and ingredient transparency over additives, preservatives, or refined products.