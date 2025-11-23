Rhabdomyolysis: Doctors weigh in on a medical condition caused by overworked muscles

It started with a headline that made people stop mid-scroll — Tilak Varma, 22, hospitalised with rhabdomyolysis. The word itself looked heavy, almost foreign, the kind you’d expect in a medical textbook rather than next to the name of a young cricketer at the top of his game. How could someone that healthy and strong end up in a hospital bed because of a condition so few have even heard of?

What doctors call rhabdomyolysis or ‘rhabdo’, isn’t just a sports injury gone wrong. It’s rare, but when it hits, it can be dangerous.

What doctors call rhabdomyolysis or ‘rhabdo’, isn’t just a sports injury gone wrong. It’s rare, but when it hits, it can be dangerous. It happens when muscle tissue breaks down too quickly, flooding the bloodstream with toxins that the kidneys struggle to clear out. Explaining how it works, Dr G Satyanarayana, senior consultant nephrologist at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, says, “When the muscle cells disintegrate, they release a pigment called myoglobin. This substance can clog the kidneys’ filtering system and, if it is not detected early, it can lead to acute kidney injury.”

Dr K Krishna Prabhakar, director of internal medicine at Renova Century Hospitals, Banjara Hills shares that cases like this are a reminder of just how delicate the body’s inner chemistry can be. “When muscle cells break down, proteins like myoglobin enter the circulation, overwhelm the kidneys, and can lead to acute kidney failure and irregular heart rhythms. This cascade makes rhabdomyolysis a true medical emergency that demands fast, comprehensive hospital care,” he explains.

While it sounds like something that only happens to athletes, doctors say it’s far from the truth. It can affect almost anyone: people recovering from trauma, those fighting infections, or even those taking certain medications. Still, overexertion remains one of the biggest triggers today. As Dr Satyanarayana puts it , “Overexertion is one of the most common triggers we see today. Athletes, gym-goers, and soldiers sometimes push their bodies beyond safe limits, especially in hot and humid conditions. Dehydration, heatstroke, or intense and unaccustomed exercise can all cause muscle injury, while other causes include trauma, seizures, certain medications, drug use, and viral infections.”

And yet, it’s not just about pushing too hard. Dr Krishna says there’s another side to this condition — one that quietly affects people living with existing health issues. “People with chronic disorders such as diabetes or hypothyroidism, those recovering from trauma, individuals taking medications like statins, or those experiencing drug toxicity also face an elevated risk. Furthermore, certain genetic conditions and infections can increase susceptibility, making awareness especially important for these groups,” he highlights .

What makes rhabdomyolysis particularly tricky is how easy it is to miss. Its early signs often look like harmless post-workout soreness. “The classic triad is muscle pain, weakness, and dark, cola-coloured urine,” says Dr Satyanarayana, adding, “Many people tend to overlook these symptoms after a tough workout, assuming it is just normal soreness. Yet, persistent muscle swelling, fatigue, or nausea after heavy exercise should never be ignored, as these could be warning signs of something more serious.”

If detected early, doctors can often prevent serious complications; but timing is crucial. Dr Krishna explains what happens next once the condition is identified: “Patients diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis are hospitalised and given aggressive intravenous fluids to flush out toxins, while their heart, kidney, and electrolyte levels are closely monitored. In some cases, dialysis may be required if kidney function begins to deteriorate, and recovery largely depends on how promptly and precisely the treatment is given along with continued observation.”

Even after recovery, doctors urge people not to rush back into routine. Patience, they say, is the key. “Once recovered, a gradual return to exercise is key. It is important to stay hydrated, avoid overtraining, and listen to your body. People who have had rhabdomyolysis once must be extra cautious, as repeated episodes can cause permanent kidney damage,” advises Dr Satyanarayana.

And that’s what Tilak Varma’s journey really shows; that even the fittest among us aren’t invincible. The body has its own language, and ignoring it can come at a cost.

— Story by Darshita Jain