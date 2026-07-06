Bryan Johnson says he has been diagnosed with a rare, incurable autoimmune disease

The blood work revealed elevated anti-parietal cell antibodies, indicating that his immune system was attacking the cells responsible for producing stomach acid. A stomach biopsy later confirmed early damage to the stomach lining, leading to a diagnosis of autoimmune gastritis.

Johnson said the findings also explained why his iron deficiency had persisted for years. According to him, his autoimmune thyroid disease, autoimmune gastritis and chronic iron deficiency were all interconnected, making each condition harder to treat.

What is autoimmune gastritis?

Autoimmune gastritis is a chronic condition in which the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy cells in the stomach lining. Over time, this damage reduces the stomach's ability to absorb key nutrients such as iron and vitamin B12.

The disease often develops gradually and may not cause noticeable symptoms in its early stages. When symptoms do occur, they can include abdominal pain, nausea, loss of appetite, unexplained weight loss and iron-deficiency anaemia. If left untreated, it can lead to vitamin B12 deficiency and increase the risk of stomach cancer.

Is there a cure?

There is currently no cure for autoimmune gastritis. Treatment focuses on correcting nutritional deficiencies through iron infusions or vitamin B12 supplementation, monitoring for complications and preventing further damage to the stomach.

Johnson has already begun receiving iron infusions and plans to continue monitoring his condition with regular blood tests and medical examinations. While acknowledging that conventional medicine considers AIG incurable, he said he hopes to explore new treatment approaches through his ongoing biohacking research alongside standard medical care.