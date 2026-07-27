Parkour, mindfulness and the wild: How Sudipta Mondal turned Palawan’s jungle into a lesson

A

I don’t think I stepped out of my comfort zone. In many ways, I stepped into it. Nature has always been my greatest teacher. I grew up in a village in Jharkhand, where living with fewer comforts was simply a way of life. Later, Zumba taught me to have fun, calisthenics taught me discipline, strength, and body control, parkour taught me adaptability and how to build a resilient spirit, yoga taught me stillness, and years of coaching taught me that the body is capable of far more than we believe. When I was approached for Naked and Afraid: Aadimanav, I wasn’t chasing adventure. I was curious to discover who I would be when every identity, every comfort and every distraction was taken away.