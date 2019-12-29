Chennai, December 29: As the name suggests, this premium scooter offering carries the same design language as the popular Fascino 110 albeit with a bigger engine.

Having said that, there are a few design changes that set it apart from the current Fascino.

These changes include the sharper-looking rear end with a new tail light that is much larger than the 110 cc engined version, a larger rear tyre and different graphics.

The Fascino has always been prided as a gorgeous scooter in its class, and the new one will definitely carry that forward.

Powering the vehicle is a new 125 cc petrol motor that delivers 8.2 hp of power and 9.7 Nm of peak torque.

It is a decent bump up in power from the 110 cc version which only offered 7.2 hp and 8.1 Nm of peak torque.

Despite the larger engine and significant increase in power, the scooter promises to be more efficient than the smaller-engined version.

In fact, Yamaha claims a 16 per cent increase in efficiency as this new scooter can deliver 58 kmpl.

To top it off, the new engine is BS6 compliant and has made its market entry well ahead of the deadline set by the government.

The manufacturer has introduced the quiet engine start feature on the new two-wheeler as well as a stop-start button to help enhance efficiency.

Set to go up against the Honda Activa 125, the Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi sure has its work cut out, however, Yamaha has played it smart and has undercut the price of the Activa with their new offering, which incidentally is offered in four variants.

Yamaha Fascino 125Fi

Yamaha Fascino 125 FI prices start from INR 66,430 and go up to INR 69,930, depending on the variant.

— Praveen Raja