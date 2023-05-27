Harley-Davidson Has Royal Enfield In Sight With The X 440

The newest Harley-Davidson motorcycle to be introduced in India is the X 440 and it will be manufactured by Hero MotoCorp for the American giant.

The single-cylinder roadster looks neo-retro, combining modern elements and circular lighting units, barring the tail lamp which is oval-shaped. It comes with a neutral rider triangle and a staggered wheel setup.

Look closely and it will not be difficult to spot good attention to detail. For example, there polished fins on the engine and the blinkers even have Harley's logo on them.

This upcoming Harley-Davidson packs a 440cc, single-cylinder engine that is oil-cooled. Details about its power and torque outputs have yet to surface. But, it should be more powerful than the Royal Enfield Classic 350 which makes 20 hp and 27 torques. A tubular frame holds everything together.

Expect this newest Harley to cost upwards of Rs 2 lakh (ex-showroom) when it is introduced into the market on July 3. It will take the fight to established products in the price bracket.