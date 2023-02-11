Hero MotoCorp is out with a tech-enabled scooter that boasts of a series of industry firsts

THE HERO MOTOCORP XOOM is a 110cc scooter that ushers in a new era of design for the company in this segment. The scooter boasts of sharp edgy lines, a very modern front end and an aura of youthfulness. It is good to see the country’s largest two wheeler manufacturer finally step up their game in the scooter segment and deliver a contemporary product that is touted to deliver in terms of performance, handling and overall ride dynamics.

Also read: India’s first commuter bike with ABS

The Hero Xoom comes with a LED projector headlamp, LED tail lamps and an industry-first cornering light on a two-wheeler. The H position headlamps further accentuate the scooter’s futuristic design language and to complete the package, it rides on bigger tyres that are wider and fitted to diamond cut alloys!

Keeping with the company’s focus on innovation, the Hero Xoom comes with over 25 patents and this includes the XSens technology that helps improve performance, durability, safety, reliability and fuel economy. In addition to this, the Xoom boasts of Bluetooth connectivity, SMS updates, key alerts, a low fuel indicator, as well as a side stand engine cut off, boot light and a mobile charg er in the front glove box.

Also read: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India launches the all-new Activa

The Hero Xoom comes with a 110cc BS-VI compliant engine producing a maximum power output of 8.05 BHP and 8.7 Nm of torque. The engine comes with the i3S patented technology that enhances mileage and improves instant acceleration as well. Launched in three variants — Sheet Drum, Cast Drum and Cast Disc, Hero Xoom scooter is available at an introductory price that starts from `68,599 and goes up to `76,699.