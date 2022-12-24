Set to launch in the first week of January 2023, the ecoDryft is touted to be offered at an attractive price 

The Ecodryaft has been designed and developed at Pure EV’s technical and manufacturing centre in Hyderabad. It is a commuter motorcycle that will primarily have use only on short distances within a city, and will also be a perfect choice for short delivery routes that a series of e-commerce and food delivery companies can benefit from.

Also read: Ducati launches the highly anticipated DesertX adventure motorcycle in India

The design is simple and straight forward, with focus on good ergonomics and functionality. It comes equipped with a 3.0 kWh patented battery that is also AIS certified and developed by Pure EV. With this battery on board, the ecoDryft can hit a top speed of 75 km/h and it has a company-claimed range of 135 km per charge. Both the power output and range are suitable for such a bike and the company has also stated that the performance is in line with what people experience on most 100cc commuter motorcycles.

Pure EV has worked hard to ensure that the bike feels robust and boasts of a good fit and finish. In addition to that, the company has also worked hard to achieve a good level of comfort, so that the rider does not feel fatigued while riding around on urban trips.

Also read: BMW’S 1000 RR launched

With the ecoDryft, Pure EV has also patented their battery as it is designed to work under the tough environmental conditions that India has to offer. After all, it is going into a mass market motorcycle which will be used in various parts of the country and has to deliver despite varied climatic conditions.

Expected price: `80,000-90,000.