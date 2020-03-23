Starting with its looks, the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon carries that timeless Jeep brand look forward and its sheer size ensures it sticks out in a crowd!

It is taller than a standard Wrangler Unlimited which hints at its enhanced 4x4 capabilities.

Broad, butch and with looks that will get heads to turn, the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon also offers that freedom to go anywhere attitude in its versatile features that include a fold-down windshield removable roof and doors which also change its visual appeal even more dramatically.

Sitting on large 17-inch rims is just the icing on the cake that every 4x4 enthusiast wants.

Off-road Capabilities

Built to go anywhere, the new Jeep Wrangler Rubicon comes equipped with the Jeep RockTrac 4x4 all-wheel-drive system that has a two-speed transfer case with a 4:1 low range gear ratio.

It gets a full-time torque management system, next-gen Dana 44 front and rear axles, TruLock electric differential lockers and an improved suspension system.

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon’s 4x4 hardware is designed, synchronised and tested to ensure it never fails to crawl out of the most adverse challenges in the remotest of locations.

Cabin

Despite its rugged looks and abilities, the Wrangler Rubicon boasts of a rather stylish cabin that comes with a premium finish, high level of features yet manages to remain rather versatile and practical.

You get Jeep branded leather seats, soft-touch premium leather on the dashboard, a fourth-generation 8.4-inch UConnect touchscreen infotainment system and a 7-inch driver multi-information display in the centre of the instrument cluster.

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

Engine

Powering the Wrangler Rubicon is a 4 cylinder DOHCturbo-charged 2.0 litre 268 hp petrol motor that delivers 400 Nm of torque.

Touted to perform like a V6 engine that delivers torque like a diesel motor, this engine can power the Rubicon through anything.

The engine is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission to allow you to stay in the peak powerband at all times and Jeep claims that this engine is quite efficient as well.

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

Verdict

There is no denying that the Wrangler is an iconic vehicle and brand and to own one is every 4x4 enthusiast's dream.

Now, with the Rubicon here, that dream just got a whole lot better! The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon is touted to be the most capable 4x4 SUV ever to be made by Jeep and now you can own one in India too.

Priced at INR 68.94 lakh.