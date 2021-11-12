Are you excited to get your hands on the upcoming Mercedes-AMG A45 S limited edition?

Set to launch on November 17, 2021, the Mercedes-AMG A45 S is touted to be the world’s most powerful hatchback and it is going to be sold in India in limited numbers to true performance aficionados.

In terms of design, the Mercedes-AMG A45 S sports the signature Panamericana grille and has a sleek stance. It sits low to the ground, boasts of a well sculpted bonnet and to enhance its sporty appeal, it gets large air dams on the front bumper with an integrated splitter. At the rear, the AMG 45 S gets a rather pronounced rear diffuser as well as neat looking tailpipes that just scream performance and we are certain that they will let out one of the most beautiful exhaust notes too! Big wheels, neat alloys and massive brake callipers add to its performance-oriented appeal.

The cabin is expected to be equally well kitted out and in typical Mercedes fashion, you can expect it to come with all the bells and whistles done up in fine materials and boast of that typical luxury German feel with a nice sporty attitude.

The real story is what lies under the hood. The 2.0 litre, four-cylinder turbo petrol unit churns out a stonking 421 hp of power and 500 Nm of torque making it the world’s most powerful 4-cylinder turbo engine in production. Paired with an 8-speed dual clutch automatic, the AMG 45 S is touted to go from 0-100km/h in just 3.9 seconds! To ensure that you can keep it in check, Mercedes has equipped it with their 4Matic all-wheel drive system as well and it comes with six driving modes.

The Mercedes-AMG A45 S will be brought in as a CBU and it is expected to be priced in the INR 70-85 lakh range.

(A pitstop for modern-day car and bike enthusiasts, this column features the latest machines, reviews, road trips and more. By a team of automotive insiders who call themselves MotorScribes)