Toyota Gazoo Racing to defend WEC title with 2024 GR010 Hybrid

Toyota Gazoo Racing has unveiled the GR010 Hybrid racer that will be used to defend the team's World Endurance Championship (WEC) title this season. The competition begins on March 2 this year in Qatar.

The hybrid racer joins a field of 19 hypercars this year, and the Japanese team will once again take on Ferrari, Porsche, Cadillac, Peugeot, BMW, Lamborghini, Alpine, and Isotta Fraschini, among others.

This year, the #7 GR010 Hybrid will be piloted by Team Principal Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway, and Nyck de Vries, while the #8 GR010 Hybrid will be driven by Reigning World Champions Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, and Ryo Hirakawa, who are aiming to bag their third consecutive title.

Since its debut in 2021, the GR010 Hybrid racer has won 16 out of 19 races it has taken part in. For 2024, the car features a matt black livery, updated LED headlights, and a fuel filler on the left side as well. The last feature has been added to optimise pit stop efficiency at anti-clockwise circuits, like the ones in Austin and Brazil. As was the case before, the race car will be run using biofuel.

The 2024 GR010 Hybrid will make its public debut during WEC’s official pre-season test, to be held at the 5.380-km-long Lusail International Circuit in Qatar, on February 24 and 25.

After Qatar, the championship will head to Imola, Italy (April 21), Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium (May 11), Le Mans 24 Hours, France (June 15 and 16), Sao Paulo, Brazil (July 14), Austin, Texas (September 1), Fuji Speedway, Japan (September 15) and the season will end in Bahrain on November 2.