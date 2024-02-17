Aston Martin is squarely aiming for the 911’s throne with 2025 Vantage

Aston Martin, the luxury sports carmaker, has unveiled the 2025 model year Vantage, which has undergone a comprehensive overhaul. Now, the front-engine sports car has 30 per cent more power, looks aggressive, and has shed some kilos as well.

Let’s start with the power and torque figures that are substantial. The 4-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine sourced from Mercedes-Benz puts out a maximum of 656 BHP and 800 Nm. Thanks to the grunt, the nought-to-100 km/h sprint is done in 3.5 seconds, and the top speed is 325 km/h (202 mph).

The dashboard and the centre console of the current-generation Vantage have been completely redesigned by Aston's boffins

Aston says the engine is not the same one that is used in other AMG models, for there are changes made to it, including to the block, and according to the marque, the 2025 Vantage’s chassis and powertrain have been “tuned to deliver maximum thrills and driver engagement.”

The eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission is mounted in the back for a 50:50 weight distribution, and Aston has also fitted an electronic limited slip differential and equipped the car with a carbon fibre prop shaft.

The sports car continues to come with sports seats

Having shortened the final drive of the Vantage (like it did with the DB12), Aston has made plenty of other changes to the car, like stiffening the chassis, increasing cooling (the engine cooling system has also been redesigned), adding a new launch control system, and working with Michelin to create a set of bespoke tyres for the sports car that rides on 21-inch forged rims (there are three options to choose from).

And then there’s the design of the car. Thanks to the redesigned front end, the 2025 Vantage looks sharper than it did before. There are cooling intakes on either side of the front grille, while the splitter and the Matrix LED headlamps are also new. Furthermore, the body is now 30 mm wider, the rear bumper is also wider, and to top it all off, there are quad exhaust tailpipes as well.

There is a new bumper at the back

Inside, Aston Martin has redesigned the entire dashboard. Gone are the old Mercedes-Benz parts, and in their place are modern switches and large digital screens that are sleek and up-to-date. Of course, the Vantage continues to come with sports seats and a powerful Bowers & Wilkins audio system.

For overseas markets, production of the Vantage will commence in the first quarter of this year, while first deliveries will begin in the second quarter. Expect the updated Aston Martin Vantage to be sold in India by the end of this year, and yes, the price tag will be big.