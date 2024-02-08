Tata Tiago iCNG AMT launched, priced from INR 7.90 lakh

Tata Motors has launched the Tiago and Tigor iCNG AMT, which are arguably the very first set of CNG AMT cars in India. The Tiago iCNG AMT is priced from INR 7.90 lakh, while the Tigor iCNG AMT costs from INR 8.85 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom, Delhi).

The carmaker has stated that both cars will return a maximum of 28.06 km/kg and that they will be available with new colours - Tornado Blue (Tiago), Grassland Beige (Tiago NRG), and Meteor Bronze (Tigor).

Powering them is a 1.2-litre engine that is tuned to produce 73.4 PS and 95 Nm when fed with CNG. The AMT teamed to the engine is a 5-speed unit. The cars come with 14-inch wheels, and a 35-litre petrol tank, while the CNG cylinder capacity is 60 litres in the Tiago and 70 litres in the Tigor.

The cars also come with features like direct start in CNG mode, a 7-inch touchscreen, auto headlamps, auto rain-sensing wipers, automatic climate control, height adjustable driver seat, auto folding ORVMs, rearview camera, among several other features.

Here is the variant-wise price range of the cars:

Tiago iCNG AMT -

XTA - INR 7,89,900

XZA+ - INR 8,79,900

XZA+ DT - INR 8,89,900

XZA NRG - INR 8,79,900

Tigor iCNG AMT

XZA - INR 8,84,900

XZA+ - INR 9,54,900

* All prices are ex-showroom Delhi.