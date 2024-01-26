Rolls-Royce Spectre launched in India, priced from INR 7.5 crore

When Rolls-Royce introduces a new car, people sit up and take notice. But the Spectre is quite simply not a new ‘Rolls’. It is, for all intents and purposes, the start of a new chapter for the Goodwood-based luxury carmaker.

Rolls-Royce has committed to going fully electric by 2030, and the Spectre being a fully electric coupe is a testament to what the company, which is known for making some of the most desirable, ultra-wealthy people movers in the world, can do.

The car comes with split headlamps

Designed as a super coupe, the Spectre is a looker. Up front, there are the largest grills ever fitted to a car bearing the Spirit of Ecstasy, and there are split headlights, something seen on a Rolls after the 2008 Phantom.

Along the sides, the 5,475-mm-long coupe, which can seat four, looks stately. It has a suicide door on each side and the largest wheels (23 inches) ever fitted to a Rolls-Royce. At the rear, the fastback tail catches one’s attention, and the tail lamps are clear so that they work well with all of the 44,000 colour options the luxury car can be had with.

The interior of the Rolls is as exquisite as car interiors come

Inside, the Spectre features starlight headlining and door cards, new seats, and an infotainment system named Spirit. Needless to say, everything that seems metal is indeed metal, and the level to which one can go to customise the interior is boundless.

The Spectre has one electric motor on each axle with a total power output of 430 kW (584 HP) and 900 Nm of torque. Nought to 100 km/h is dispatched in 4.5 seconds, and with a full charge, the 102 kWh battery pack offers a claimed range of 530 km.

It comes with clear lens tail lamps too

With a 50 kW DC charger, it takes 95 minutes to charge the battery from 10 to 80 per cent. The claimed power consumption of the nearly 2.9-tonne vehicle is 23.6–22.2 kWh/100 km.

With sales of Rolls-Royce cars in India having doubled in 2023 compared to the previous year, the Spectre is sure to be lapped up by some of the nation’s ultra-high net-worth individuals.

Priced from INR 7.5 crore (ex-showroom) without optional extras.