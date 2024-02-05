2024 Hyundai i20 Sportz (O) variant launched, priced from INR 8.73 lakh

Hyundai has introduced a new variant of the i20 hatchback that has been priced at INR 8.73 lakh (ex-showroom) today.

Also read: Rolls-Royce Spectre launched in India, priced from INR 7.5 crore

Placed above the Sportz trim and below the Asta variant, the Sportz (O) comes with door armrests with leatherette trim, a wireless charger, and an electric sunroof.

For the additional features, Hyundai is asking for a premium of INR 35,000. The dual-tone colour options of the new variant are priced at INR 8.88 lakh (ex-showroom).

Powering the hatchback is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 82 BHP and 115 Nm. The motor is paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Also read: 5-door Thar spotted on tar!

The i20 competes against the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Tata Altroz, while the Citroen C3 can be considered a competitor as well, although it does fall short on the number of features it packs.