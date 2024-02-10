There are now over 10 lakh Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPVs on Indian roads!

India's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, has announced that it has sold over 10 lakh examples of its Ertiga MPV in India. This milestone has been achieved by the popular model in a little over a decade, and the manufacturer claims up to 41 per cent of the Ertiga's customers are first-time car buyers.

Having originally put the car on sale in 2012, Maruti announced that it had sold five lakh units of the Ertiga by 2019. The last one lakh units of the Ertiga were sold in eight months.

The original Ertiga was powered by a 1.3-litre diesel engine that was tuned for efficiency rather than power. It also had a petrol engine option. The second-generation model, which was introduced in 2018, is on sale to this day and has an array of engine options.

The MPV is very popular among cab aggregators as well

They include the Fiat-sourced 1.3-litre motor, a Maruti-made 1.5-litre diesel, and a 1.5-litre petrol engine. Currently, the MPV is offered in petrol and CNG guises, all powered by a 1.5-litre motor.

Priced between 8.69 lakh and 13.03 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) at present, the Ertiga is available in four variants: LXI (O), VXI (O), ZXI (O) and ZXI+.