Yokohama unveils 2 new Geolandar Xtreme all terrain and mud terrain tyres

Yokohama India has added two new tyres to its Geolandar series: the X-AT and M/T G003. These tyres, the manufacturer states, cater to the diverse needs of off-road enthusiasts and adventurers.

Positioned in between all terrain and mud terrain tyres in the Geolander range, the X-AT, according to Yokohama, ensures superior traction and stability on both paved roads and no roads.

The Geolander M/T G003

On the other hand, the Geolandar M/T G003 is specifically crafted for loose (mud/slush) terrain, where it is claimed to offer unmatched traction and control. Its rugged design and tread pattern have been designed to help tackle muddy trails, steep inclines, and rough terrain.

The tyres meet the general specifications required for off-road use. All sizes of both tyres come with M+S (Mud and Snow) rating and a rim protector.

Furthermore, both tyres feature Yokohama's innovative technology, utilising a new compound and sidewall design for superior durability, performance, a long lifespan, and a reduced risk of punctures or damage.

*Price on request