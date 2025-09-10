The start of a new era with the new BMW iX3

The first variant of the fully electric SAV to roll off the production line from the third quarter of 2025 will be the BMW iX3 50 xDrive with an output of 469 hp and electric all-wheel drive.
The new BMW iX3 represents a leap forward in development over its predecessor of the same name that extends well beyond the reaches of a conventional model renewal. The advances made in terms of design and technology create the impression that a complete vehicle generation has been skipped. For the BMW Group, the launch of the new BMW iX3 also represents a milestone in the transformation process when it comes to electrification, digitalisation and circularity. Spearheading the arrival of the Neue Klasse, it offers customers the latest design and technology innovations, which will shape the brand’s entire model range moving forwards. The technologies of the Neue Klasse will be incorporated into a total of 40 new models and model updates between now and 2027.
The upright front end and clearly formed surfaces endows the new BMW iX3 with considerable presence. The BMW kidneys and twin headlights – both distinctive BMW design cues – take centre stage visually. The sculpted BMW kidneys reference the Neue Klasse of the 1960s in their vertical arrangement. An all-new light signature assumes the role previously performed by chrome in giving the car an aura of quality and sophistication. And when viewed from the side, large surfaces broken up by a small number of precise lines create a character-rich appearance. Flush glass surfaces and door handles are also features of the side view. The robust stature of the new BMW iX3 is underscored by body-colour wheel arches with – in familiar BMW X model style – subtly rectangular contours. The rear end also cuts a powerful and athletic figure. The taillights extending well into the centre of the rear end represent a horizontal interpretation of the signature BMW “L” shape.
The BMW iX3 is the first series-produced model in which BMW Panoramic iDrive redefines the user experience and therefore also Sheer Driving Pleasure. With its neatly judged balance between digital functions and physical elements, BMW Panoramic iDrive elevates intuitive operation – according to BMW’s fabled “hands on the wheel, eyes on the road” principle – to a new level of driver focus. The entire system is born out of decades of experience and a user-centric design approach. Physical controls are on hand, including for the windscreen wipers, turn signal indicators, exterior mirrors, volume control, gear selector, parking brake, hazard warning lights, rear window heating and defrost function. Other functions have been optimised for use by touch and voice command or via the multifunction steering wheel.
The BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant has been significantly upgraded and now includes two new voices, a new appearance for the BMW Panoramic Vision and additional assistance for the driver through proactive suggestions and personalisable routines. Large Language Model (LLM) technology will also be gradually introduced to enable even more intuitive voice interaction in the future.
BMW Panoramic iDrive brings four central elements together into a unique display and control/operation system. The BMW Panoramic Vision projects information across the full width of the windscreen, from A-pillar to A-pillar. The content in the centre and on the front passenger side can be adapted to personal tastes and requirements. Key driving information appears in the driver’s field of vision. And above the BMW Panoramic Vision, the BMW 3D Head-Up Display (if specified) can now also show integrated navigation and automated driving displays on the road with spatial depth. The free-cut-design Central Display with matrix backlight technology is located in an ergonomically ideal position next to the steering wheel. On the driver’s side, vertically arranged widgets enable fast and direct access to particularly frequently used functions using QuickSelect tech. The new multifunction steering wheel serves as the primary physical control point. Its button panels help the driver and vehicle to work together symbiotically using illuminations, a relief-like surface and haptic feedback.
Underpinning BMW Panoramic iDrive is the likewise newly developed BMW Operating System X, which offers extensive scope for personalisation via the BMW ID, intelligent driver assistance, a wide variety of digital functions, extensive connectivity using the My BMW App and outstanding future-proofing thanks to BMW Software Updates. The standard-fit navigation system BMW Maps features an upgrade for the charging-optimised route guidance, plus intelligently coordinated presentation of information on the BMW Panoramic Vision, Central Display and optional 3D Head-Up Display. The BMW Digital Key Plus can be set up on smartphones and smartwatches from all the leading makers, also as standard. Meanwhile, BMW Operating System X unlocks a wide variety of entertainment while on the road and during charging stops, bringing customers not only music streaming apps such as Spotify and in-car gaming with AirConsole, but also a video-streaming app offering Disney+, YouTube and other international/numerous country-specific on-demand and live video platforms. The Zoom App for video calls is now also available for use.