The start of a new era with the new BMW iX3

BMW Panoramic iDrive brings four central elements together into a unique display and control/operation system. The BMW Panoramic Vision projects information across the full width of the windscreen, from A-pillar to A-pillar. The content in the centre and on the front passenger side can be adapted to personal tastes and requirements. Key driving information appears in the driver’s field of vision. And above the BMW Panoramic Vision, the BMW 3D Head-Up Display (if specified) can now also show integrated navigation and automated driving displays on the road with spatial depth. The free-cut-design Central Display with matrix backlight technology is located in an ergonomically ideal position next to the steering wheel. On the driver’s side, vertically arranged widgets enable fast and direct access to particularly frequently used functions using QuickSelect tech. The new multifunction steering wheel serves as the primary physical control point. Its button panels help the driver and vehicle to work together symbiotically using illuminations, a relief-like surface and haptic feedback.

Underpinning BMW Panoramic iDrive is the likewise newly developed BMW Operating System X, which offers extensive scope for personalisation via the BMW ID, intelligent driver assistance, a wide variety of digital functions, extensive connectivity using the My BMW App and outstanding future-proofing thanks to BMW Software Updates. The standard-fit navigation system BMW Maps features an upgrade for the charging-optimised route guidance, plus intelligently coordinated presentation of information on the BMW Panoramic Vision, Central Display and optional 3D Head-Up Display. The BMW Digital Key Plus can be set up on smartphones and smartwatches from all the leading makers, also as standard. Meanwhile, BMW Operating System X unlocks a wide variety of entertainment while on the road and during charging stops, bringing customers not only music streaming apps such as Spotify and in-car gaming with AirConsole, but also a video-streaming app offering Disney+, YouTube and other international/numerous country-specific on-demand and live video platforms. The Zoom App for video calls is now also available for use.