Glastonbury organiser Emily Evis has shared details about a potential two-day concert that Glastonbury Festival could hold on Worthy Farm later this year. The festival that won't return before 2022 has reportedly submitted an application to Mendip District Council that seeks permission to stage live music and sell alcohol between 2pm and 11pm at a “single event” across a weekend.

"We're also putting an application in for a family-friendly (ie not for partying!) campsite at the farm for this summer. Again, it's not definite that it'll go ahead but needed to set the early wheels in motion now.

It’s so good to dream up plans and hope that some of these things could potentially happen later this year," Eavis wrote on Instagram, although she confirmed that t's unlikely that they will have any news for a couple of months. The Eavis family normally welcomes more than 200,000 people to their farm in Pilton, Somerset.

Eavis' Instagram post

Other major music festivals across the UK,such as Reading and Leeds and Isle of Wight have confirmed their plans to go ahead this summer, but not without mass vaccinations. Glastonbury offered their ticket buyers the chance to roll over their deposits towards the next year as the festival remains canceled two years in a row.

"As with last year, we would like to offer all those who secured a ticket in October 2019 the opportunity to roll their £50 deposit over to next year, and guarantee the chance to buy a ticket for Glastonbury 2022. We are very appreciative of the faith and trust placed in us by those of you with deposits, and we are very confident we can deliver something really special for us all in 2022!" the official statement read.