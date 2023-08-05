Medai sets the stage in Bengaluru

An arts space that was started as a dream to create a platform for budding artistes, seasoned actors and arts enthusiasts alike, Medai – The Stage has become a space for fulling dreams of many artistes who never thought they could find a platform or a voice.

This cultural space that has just turned eight in Chennai has now expanded its wings and reached Bengaluru. Oh yes, you heard that right! Medai – The Stage is now in Bengaluru, and aims to do just want it has been and is doing in Chennai - spreading love through art and inclusivity.

An elated Charles B, founder of Medai, who is also an expert in lights and art for theatre, tells us that the plan to have a branch in Bengaluru was always there, even before starting Medai in Chennai. “There is no denying that in Chennai, there is a reception for arts and theatre, but in Bangalore, it is a blast! So we always wanted to open a branch in Bangalore. Of course, our base is Chennai, so we wanted to see how it works out in Chennai first. And after doing a trial of two years, we have got really good results; we explored many new formats, worked with professionals as well as amateurs, created new shows, opened the Medai doors to all, thereby ensuring all voices found a platform by means of art. And then we thought we are ready to expand to Bengaluru. And so here we are.”

Choosing the right location for the new branch was also crucial, considering Bengaluru is vibrant and filled with arts and cultural spaces. “While in Chennai, there are only a handful of such spaces; Bangalore is known for alternate spaces, contemporary black boxes. However, what we also noticed was that there are many spaces in Bengaluru that are dedicated to one specific kind of art form; so what we did was, just like in Chennai, we came up with a space that is inclusive of all art forms. And we chose a location like Koramangala which boasts of huge youth crowd and there aren’t too many arts and cultural spaces in the vicinity, so there is room for us to grow,” says Charles, adding, “Medai is open for all kind of art forms, so we attract scattered crowd who want to consume our art. Our formula is many forms, many people, a lot of energy.”

Medai in Bengaluru

The launch on July 22 saw performances by Dr Palaniappan (Pal) Manickam with his rib-tickling Medcom (medical comedy) act, followed by Badri Narayanan Seshadri’s “sing-along” band Motta Maadi Music. The following week winessed a Carnatic concert featuring Sanjay Subrahmanyan and his team. Stand-up comedians Abishek Kumar and Nirmal Pillai too took the Medai stage recently, and a great lineup of events await Bangaloreans with performances by Odissi dancer Bijayini, comics Ramkumar, and comedian Daniel Fernandes, while Bengaluru-based group Bhandutvas will be staging Dark People – Stories from the South.

At Medai – The Stage, Koramangala

