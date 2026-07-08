What is Ulta Rath Yatra when Lord Jagannath returns to his abode?

The grand procession of Ulta Rath Yatra for the purpose of bringing back Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra to the Puri temple from Gundicha Temple. This festival witnessed lakhs of devotees coming together to see the deities coming back to Srimandira from their eight-day stay in the house of their aunt in Gundicha Temple.
The annual event of Rath Yatra involves the journey of Lord Jagannath along with His elder brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple, which is situated about 2 kilometres away. They stay at the Gundicha Temple for 8 days and then make the journey back on the tenth day of the bright fortnight of Ashadha (June-July).
These deities are mounted onto their grand chariots and taken for a ride through the streets. They are accompanied by thousands of people chanting 'Jai Jagannath.' The Ulta Rath is an occasion full of devotion, dancing and celebration. Dragging the ropes of the chariots is considered to be a very lucky thing. So devotees from all around come to participate in the ceremony.
In the process of the Ulta Rath, the Trinity are at the Mausima Temple. They are offered a dish, poda pitha, which is made using rice, jaggery, coconut, and lentils. It is said that the poda pitha is among the favourite foods of Lord Jagannath. Another ritual known as the Chhera Pahanra is done by sweeping the chariots using a gold broom.
Apart from Odisha, Ulta Rath is equally enthusiastically observed in Kolkata and Mayapur. Over one lakh devotees assembled at the ISKCON Temple located at the Minto Park, Kolkata. The chariots move on the roads of S. N. Banerjee, Moulali, and Minto Park.
Similar events also unfold in Mayapur, which is the spiritual capital of ISKCON, where devotees participate in kirtans and parades. Rath Yatra is celebrated by ISKCON in more than 1,000 cities across the globe. The celebrations continue with the Suna Besha ceremony, when the deities will be adorned with magnificent gold ornaments on their chariots.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.