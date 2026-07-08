What is Ulta Rath Yatra when Lord Jagannath returns to his abode?

The grand procession of Ulta Rath Yatra for the purpose of bringing back Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra to the Puri temple from Gundicha Temple. This festival witnessed lakhs of devotees coming together to see the deities coming back to Srimandira from their eight-day stay in the house of their aunt in Gundicha Temple.

Ulta Rath marks the joyous return of the sibling deities

The annual event of Rath Yatra involves the journey of Lord Jagannath along with His elder brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple, which is situated about 2 kilometres away. They stay at the Gundicha Temple for 8 days and then make the journey back on the tenth day of the bright fortnight of Ashadha (June-July).