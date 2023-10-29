‘India on Canvas’ exhibition at Oman's National Museum brings modern Indian art to the forefront

The rich tapestry of modern Indian art, featuring iconic artists like Raja Ravi Varma, Nandalal Bose, Jamini Roy, and Amrita Sher-Gil, is captivating tourists from around the world at Oman's National Museum. The exclusive ‘India on Canvas’ gallery, an exhibition of masterpieces from the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) in New Delhi, showcases the vibrant world of Indian painting.

The exhibition goes beyond these legendary artists to celebrate those who have pushed the boundaries of artistic conventions, challenged societal norms, and carved new paths of artistic expression.

According to Temsunaro Tripathi, Director of the National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi, this exhibition is a matter of pride. He told media sources, “It is a matter of pride to present the exhibition 'India on Canvas: Masterpieces of Modern Indian Painting' from the collection of the National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi (NGMA).”

The exhibition is a collaboration between NGMA, the National Museum of Oman, and the Embassy of India in Muscat. It aims to showcase the cultural richness and creative ingenuity of Indian visual art. As the exhibition coincides with India's 75th year of independence, it serves as a tribute to India's history and identity.

'India on Canvas'



The National Museum in Muscat dedicates an entire gallery to modern Indian art, attracting tourists from various countries. The gallery entrance features the words ‘India on Canvas’ in Hindi, Arabic, and English, promoting India's art globally.

With its magnificent display of Ashoka dharma chakra, India's national emblem, and symbols of India's cultural identity, the exhibition at the National Museum is gaining global recognition and drawing visitors from around the world.

Some visitors, talking to a media organisation, described their experience at the museum as ‘majestic’ and found Oman's rich history, nature, and landscapes to be enduring and captivating.

The National Museum of Oman also boasts an extensive collection focusing on Oman's cultural heritage, including crafts, architecture, manuscripts, archaeological findings, fine arts, and more, reflecting the country's rich history and traditions.