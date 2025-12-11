Discover the remnants of Lucknow in Calcutta at the precursor to the SanatKada Lucknow Festival

Yes, Calcutta loves its Biryani with all the aloo’s of the world, and has never forgotten its origin story with Wajid Ali Shah. But it is way more than Biryani that came to Calcutta with him. It was people, culture, cuisine, music, theatre, emotions and memories and made its way to the City of Joy. After the annexation of Awadh, Wajid Ali Shah along with his family decided to have a word with the British Queen. But midway on the journey, Wajid Ali Shah got embroiled in Calcutta while his family made the journey alone to England. However, the last ruler of Awadh could never step out of Calcutta again and thus rebuilt his kingdom in what is today known as Metiabruz or Garden Reach. From mosques, residences, to even a zoo, it had them all. At the precursor of Mahindra SanatKada Lucknow Festival, this year one discovers the relationship between Lucknow and Calcutta through five interesting sessions spread over two days.

You cannot miss out on the stellar line-up for the prelude to SanatKada festival in Calcutta