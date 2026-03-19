Christie’s is hosting the first anime focused online auction

Some of the high sought-after items included a Sailor Moon illustration, a vintage Godzilla poster, famous pieces by Japanese artist Nara Yoshitomo and a single film cel of a Doraemon show. Cels, which is a transparent celluloid sheet used in cartoons, has gained in value over the years, becoming a valuable memorabilia or art art piece.

These artworks are expected to be sold for thousands of dollars with the woodblock print of the iconic Great Wave of Kanagawa by Katsushika Hokusai’s expected to fetch around $60,000.

The special focus on anime by Christie's speaks of a growing trend to make auctions inclusive and more accessible to the up and coming generations, such as Gen Zs and millennials who will soon dictate the art trends and its market. Pop culture memorabilia and movie posters, therefore, are getting increasing importance and attention.

Such an auction that concentrated on anime had already been hosted by renowned auction house, Sotheby's back in 2021. The Christie's rival had sold Studio Ghibli artwork and some items from the popular Pokemon series as well. The trend to showcase anime art to the world has spilled over to iconic museums such as the British Museum which has held anime and manga exhibitions.