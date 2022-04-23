World Books Day special: This couple found love because of their interest in books

It's the World Books Day! While bibliophiles celebrate their love for books, there are also those who have found their soulmate because of their interest in books.

Mohit and Nipun are one such couple who found each other on Twitter courtesy their shared interest in books! While coping with a personal loss, Mohit took to Twitter to share a quote from a book he had been reading at the time. Little did he know that would be the start of something beautiful.

Remembering how he met his fiance, Mohit shared, "Last May (2021), when my grandparents contracted Covid-19 and I resorted to Twitter to ask for help, I met Nipun! She was helping people find resources, and helped me too by replying to my Tweet. Sadly, my grandparents didn’t make it. The first few weeks after their passing away were terrible; I retracted into a shell."

To cope with the loss, Mohit turned to books and when he was reading the Animal Farm by George Orwell, a quote impressed him so much that he tweeted it. The quote was ‘All animals are equal but some animals are more equal than others.’ Mohit recollects, 'Nipun replied to my tweet and said, ‘I want to read this book, but I need someone to guide me through it.’ Naively, I sent her a DM, asking, ‘Do you want to read together?’ and we began talking. During our first video call, Nipun told me her favourite book was the Little Prince, and I showed her my nightstand where the same book was placed. We were so alike! It was Nipun who pulled me out of my grief spiral."

Now the couple is engaged and will be married soon. Their love story began on Twitter, and is now culminating into something beautiful.

