A new Star Wars spin-off novel hints at Obi-Wan Kenobi being bisexual

There are hints that fictional character Obi-Wan Kenobi appears to be bisexual in a new young adult Star Wars spin-off novel, state reports. According to media sources, the book Padawan by Kiersten White published by Disney and Lucasfilm Press has got fans in a frenzy as they believe that an ambiguous conversation about the Jedi being “curious” over kissing reveals his true sexuality.

The book which was released on July 26, 2022, sees Obi-Wan attempting to prove himself to Jedi master Qui-Gon Jinn who was portrayed on screen by actor Liam Neeson. In the book, Obi-Wan talks to a teen named Casul about the idea of kissing another boy, while also discussing his Jedi beliefs.

On this, Casul says in the book, “Not many choices around here. I don't think love is in my future, either, and I'm fine with that. As long as I have the Power to keep my family safe, that's enough for me. Though I will admit I've been curious about kissing and why Audj and Zae-Brii enjoy it so much. So if you're ever curious, too, let me know (sic).”

The role of Obi-Wan was first portrayed by Sir Alec Guinness in the original Star Wars films. The character has also been portrayed by Ewan McGregor in the prequel trilogy and Disney+Hotstar mini-series, Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Disney Books' description of Padawan reads: “Romantic complications, startling revelations, and a looming threat to both the planet and his new friends will bring Obi-Wan face-to-face with his worst fear: that maybe he was never supposed to be a Jedi at all (sic).”

The novel, published last week, goes on, “But he couldn't imagine just... kissing any of them. Maybe he didn't want to be with any of them but rather to be more like each of them. Or maybe he wanted to kiss all of them (sic),”. Sources stated that fans have taken to social media to share theories about what the passage means. Many readers interpreted the passage as a hint that Obi-Wan would be open to kissing a man.

On the other hand, a section of fans believed it points to the character being asexual as he said he may not want to kiss “anyone.” Reports said that the writer of the book, Kiersten has not yet commented on the conclusions readers are drawing from the book.