Raunaq Rajani's 'Man-Child' is about everything we don't like about adulting

The last time Raunaq Rajani performed in the city, there were firecrackers! “It was in the middle of my show; and it wasn’t a special day, there was no cricket match; it wasn't a religious day, nothing of that kind. So, I stopped my jokes and instead started talking about the crackers and the disturbance. I was asking people questions, they were telling me about Chennai, and what they do, and this and that. And everybody was trying to guess what that person outside must be trying to celebrate. Because none of us had the slightest clue what it could be. So yeah, that was a very fun show that I clearly remember even today.”

That was in 2019. Raunaq is now looking forward to perform in the city this Saturday and have another fun, if not similar, experience. “I'm looking forward to doing another show in Chennai, because the audience is fun.”

Always one to go with the flow, Raunaq says, “Improvisation is a part of standup comedy. You have to be in the moment, see what’s happening around; and it’s my job as the only person talking, to address it. Moreover, we’re also supposed to address everything in society that no one really wants to test.”

So when in Chennai, what can the audience take back home from his performance this time?

“I am bringing Man-Child to Chennai. The show is about my life. I’m almost 30 years now, married and people ask me if I’m going to have a child. Honestly, I find this too much to deal with! You know the kind of stuff your folks keep telling you about? So, by my age, my parents already had my sister and me. So, I am like ‘whose fault is that?’ Then things like – so my grandfather came from Pakistan, and he had no money, but he managed to make things work for him and set up a good life for himself. I mean, yes, that's a great story about a hard working man, but are we forgetting the fact that the economy was so much easier to beat that time, like property prices were not what they are right now? Nothing is easy for our generation. We are told we are almost at the end of the world. But we also don't know whether we are or not at the end of the world! If somebody gives us a clarity that, hey, it's going to be all over in the next 20 years, none of us will want to buy property, all of us will just want to do Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara every day, right? But then, what if they find a solution to global warming, and then we have to live 100 years, and then we live 100 years without buying property without having kids, without the girl you want to marry? We've made all the mistakes. And that's what my show is about.”

What’s your genre of comedy?

What’s my genre? I don’t have one. I think it's very narcissistic to put genre to your own comedy. As long as everyone's having fun, as long as the show is original, I think that's all that matters.”

And do you have a process of preparing your jokes?

I do. If I see something, I probably see something that that could be presented in a funny way. And I note down. I'm always writing down ideas. And then I go on stage and just say what I think when I'm thinking about this; I just speak about my observation. Of course, I test waters; I see if the jokes resonate with the audience or if they are too boring. If there is some potential, I keep doing it again and again. And then it becomes a set with punch lines thrown in.

Are you also the funny comic person beyond the stage? Is what you do an extension of your personality?

My friends do think that. I guess I know how to charm a room with some jokes and make them the audience like me; but sometimes, I just feel like what if I’m hiding behind it? Is this is all I have? I have nothing more to give than stupid jokes, is that it? I do recognise the fact that maybe one could say that I have a skill I can use to my favour. For instance, my wife and I were booking tickets for a holiday. And we went to the staff agent office, and I was just being me, and the travel agent kept laughing a lot at all the stupid things I would say. And then my wife tells me, ‘That was good. You can make people laugh and we can get discounts.’ But I was so disgusted; I was like, ‘Is this I am to you? A showpiece whenever you go?’ So while I enjoy what I do, I also wonder if that's all I have.

Did you always see yourself making a career out of jokes?

When I was growing up, we did not have standup comedy. So it's not something I visualised myself to be. But again I have clear memories of going through my parents’ old books, those old 101 joke books and I would have a notebook where I would copy all of that. And sometimes while writing, I would just add my own bit to it. Also, I always thought that the only way people can like me is if I'm funny. That's how I made friends in school. So I just thought I'll double down on this social skill. That's how it all began.

Have you ever been questioned for your choice of career?

I had a call yesterday from somebody saying, ‘I have a family function and would like you to perform.’ So I said, ‘Please get in touch with my manager.’ And this person was surprised I have a manager. And I was like, ‘Did you call me to insult me at 10 am?’ Truth is we live in a society where people still haven't been able to wrap their heads around. And it’s pretty fair because standup comedy is very weird. Just think about it. There are people who are going to an office every day to provide for themselves and fulfill their own dreams and their family's wishes. And here I am just aggressively writing what I think are stupid and funny. So, of course, it's a weird, unfathomable career. It's so absurd. My biggest fear is that when I die, someone will find that book where I write jokes that didn't make it to the stage. I got to take a month off soon to just burn everything and start from zero.

There are so many standup artistes today. How do you stay relevant in the competition?

My job is to just tell jokes. I don't care about competition. I think anybody who thinks of competition should go get a job in marketing because that's not what this is about.

