Standup comedian Ravi Gupta’s ‘Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta’ is about taking a chill pill

Gurgaon-based stand-up comedian Ravi Gupta’s humour is rare, for it is unbelievably relatable, while being absolutely funny. His subtle one-liners picked up from the most mundane of things makes his observational comedy very distinct. Add to that a desi tadka and dialect, and you can’t help but be surprised at how effortlessly he can crack you up. Though his comedy is in Hindi, with his relatable jokes, Ravi is sure to break the language barrier when he performs here in Chennai.

Ahead of his impending show, we got talking to the comedian to know what he is bringing for Chennaiites. “My show is called Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta (I don’t worry about tomorrow). As the title suggests, the show is about living in the moment and understanding that the ultimate lessons we learn after observing things around us is that there is no point in stressing over things, taking on unnecessary tensions and be constantly thinking about ifs, buts and tomorrows. Instead, we should choose to go with the flow, live life, and just chill,” Ravi tells us.

Since Ravi is going to be performing in Hindi (as that is his forte), we ask him if he has introduced any changes to cater to the audience here, and he says, “Whenever I am performing in the South or in a foreign land where Hindi is not the main language, I tell myself that the solution is simple. I am well prepared because those who speak or/and understand Hindi are the ones who would be coming to watch my show; they will form the main audience, beyond that is a bonus! My strength lies in Hindi comedy. However, I do believe that be it any language one is performing in, you cannot cater to everybody. To answer your question, wherever I go, even out of India, I do get my audience.”

Like most other stand-up comedians, Ravi was also doing a regular job, when the idea of stand-up comedy popped into his head. “Yes, I had a job, but I always thought I have a performer in me and I wanted to give that performer a chance. I had always been active on the stage since I was a child; so when later in life I saw comedians doing stand-up, I thought it’s a good platform and a great way to start my stage journey. That’s how it all started. Four years since I started, I found a footing and knew where I was heading. The rest, like they say, is history,” the comedian shares.

Ravi’s Instagram page is called shudhdesicomic, and we are curious to know if it is a disclaimer that his jokes are only veg. “I don’t really have any problem with any word or language; I’ve never had, and never will. Stand-up comedy is all about how you choose to portray your set, your jokes. A lot of people believe that the use of slang is necessary, but I think there is nothing that is necessary, though I agree that with pure veg jokes, it’s difficult to make people laugh. Having said that, I think it’s also about understanding how much is too much. Of course, we are people (in general) who use slang, sexual content, but one has to keep in mind to use it as per requirement — use it only when needed, otherwise it will bore people and your humour will lose its charm.”

Tickets at Rs 499.

September 30, 9.30 pm.

At Medai – The Stage, Alwarpet.



